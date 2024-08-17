The Tennessee Destination That Basically Teleports You To Athens' Most Iconic Tourist Attraction
The Acropolis is a major draw for tourists in Greece every year. Home to the Parthenon, this site is loaded with history and is truly one of the greatest cultural wonders of the world. But on top of being across the pond for those of us in the U.S., it's known for being super crowded, so much so that the Greek culture ministry started offering "exclusive" tours for people trying to avoid the crowds for a whopping €5,000. On top of that, Europe had one of its worst heat waves this summer, leading to temporary closures of the site. But the good news is a spot in Tennessee essentially whisks you away to the Parthenon without the crowds, the heat, or the long, expensive flight.
We're talking about Nashville's Parthenon in Tennessee, which boasts being "the world's only exact-size replica of the original Parthenon in Athens," according to the Parthenon website. Capturing the essence of the original structure built in 438 B.C., this replica, as it stands today, was rebuilt starting in 1921 to take it from a temporary installation to a permanent celebration of Nashville's nickname, "Athens of the South." The Nashville Parthenon is a complete copy of the original, down to its columns and Athena Parthenos statue, a tribute to the goddess Athena, which was commissioned by artist Alan LeQuire in the 1980s. The statue is 42 feet tall, making it the tallest indoor statue on this side of the world.
The story behind the Nashville Parthenon
The story behind Nashville's Parthenon is as fascinating as the structure itself. It was built in 1897 as a temporary attraction for the Tennessee Centennial Exposition, but everyone loved it so much that they decided to keep it even after the Exposition was over. However, it was only made of plaster and soon started falling apart. So, architect Russell Hart and architectural historian William Bell Dinsmoor came together to create a permanent and more exact replica of the original Parthenon in Greece. While finances held up construction, the building was finally finished in 1931. Interestingly, its construction took almost 10 years, which is how long historians estimate it took for the original Parthenon to be built in Athens.
One particularly impressive part of the Nashville Parthenon is how it replicates the curvature of the original columns. There are different theories on why the columns of Athen's Parthenon aren't perfectly straight; some say to counteract optical illusions that could make it look less than perfect from a distance, while others suggest it was an artistic decision. The Nashville Parthenon recreates all of these tiny details, including entasis, where the columns bulge slightly in the middle. One more cool detail – while you aren't allowed to actually go inside the Parthenon in Athens, visitors can enter and explore the inside of the Nashville Parthenon, which is separated into two rooms called the Naos and the Treasury (same as in Athens).
Planning a visit to the Nashville Parthenon
Getting to the Nashville Parthenon is easy, whether you're driving or using public transportation. It's located in Centennial Park, which is also worth exploring as it's home to historical buildings and monuments, the Centennial Art Center, Musicians Corner, and more attractions, including events and festivals throughout the year. Visitors can also check out Lake Watauga, which is popular for water sports and fishing. Watauga Lakeshore Resort & Marina has everything visitors need to get out on the water, from ski boats to pontoon boats, and lakefront cabin rentals for longer stays.
Nearby, Nashville's West End neighborhood is a lively area with plenty to do, from shopping to dining to catching live music. If you plan on venturing out farther to explore the city, Tootsies Orchid Lounge is a well-known honky tonk where it's rumored that country legend Willie Nelson got his start. Other historical attractions in Nashville include Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, the former home of the US president, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry House.
The Nashville Parthenon's entry fee is only $10 for adults ($8 for kids and seniors), which certainly beats forking over thousands of euros for a crowd-free tour of the original in Greece. Visitors can find brochures inside to help with self-guided exploration of the inside, but it's not a bad idea to check out the online calendar ahead of visiting to see what's going on, as guided tours and other events are often scheduled.