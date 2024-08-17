The Tennessee Destination That Basically Teleports You To Athens' Most Iconic Tourist Attraction

The Acropolis is a major draw for tourists in Greece every year. Home to the Parthenon, this site is loaded with history and is truly one of the greatest cultural wonders of the world. But on top of being across the pond for those of us in the U.S., it's known for being super crowded, so much so that the Greek culture ministry started offering "exclusive" tours for people trying to avoid the crowds for a whopping €5,000. On top of that, Europe had one of its worst heat waves this summer, leading to temporary closures of the site. But the good news is a spot in Tennessee essentially whisks you away to the Parthenon without the crowds, the heat, or the long, expensive flight.

We're talking about Nashville's Parthenon in Tennessee, which boasts being "the world's only exact-size replica of the original Parthenon in Athens," according to the Parthenon website. Capturing the essence of the original structure built in 438 B.C., this replica, as it stands today, was rebuilt starting in 1921 to take it from a temporary installation to a permanent celebration of Nashville's nickname, "Athens of the South." The Nashville Parthenon is a complete copy of the original, down to its columns and Athena Parthenos statue, a tribute to the goddess Athena, which was commissioned by artist Alan LeQuire in the 1980s. The statue is 42 feet tall, making it the tallest indoor statue on this side of the world.

