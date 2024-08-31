This Dreamy Little Beach Town Must Be Florida's Most Underrated Vacation Destination
While relaxing and unwinding on the Florida seaside might be high on many travelers' lists, the underrated town of Rosemary Beach is usually not — and it's a hidden gem that won't stay undiscovered forever. Located on Florida's famed Highway 30A, this stunning stretch of beach is fantastic for a lowkey beach getaway, offering an exclusive and luxurious experience without feeling pretentious. Throughout the town, you'll see visitors (and residents) in flip-flops traveling on pastel-colored bicycles with their beach bags and to-go picnic lunches.
The charming cobblestone streets and whitewashed buildings are reminiscent of far-flung European destinations but without the passports or expensive international flights. Its town center is lined with adorable boutiques, cozy cafés, and art galleries. Despite all of its appeal, Rosemary Beach remains far less popular to visit than many other Florida locales, such as Miami or Orlando. Plus, there's no shortage of incredible coastline around here. The surrounding area is also worth exploring through its many hiking and biking trails.
Things to do in Rosemary Beach
Voted one of "America's most romantic small towns" by CNN, Rosemary Beach is an ideal romantic getaway for couples. Couples can enjoy each other's company over tapas and dessert at La Crema, which is a beloved 30A fixture known for its extensive wine offerings and delicious dessert creations. End the day off with a moonlit stroll along the tranquil shores of this fairytale-like coastal town.
All visitors absolutely must take advantage of the breathtaking Gulf Shores fronting the town. For even more fun under the sun, there are four pools located within the Rosemary Beach community, which are exclusively reserved for guests and residents. Kiddos can also enjoy several parks and green spaces throughout the property, including the Rosemary Beach Butterfly Park and St. Augustine Park. For a bit more outdoor adventure, consider biking the Timpoochee Trail. This trail is 18 miles long and extends from Dune Allen to Inlet Beach, with Rosemary Beach located near mile marker 17 of the trail.
Where to stay in Rosemary Beach
Rosemary Beach has an upscale feel, which is certainly reflected in the price of accommodation. Accommodation types range from beachfront cottages to high-end villas and luxury hotels. Private cottages and villas can be rented through the town's website.
If you prefer a hotel, there are a few options in Rosemary Beach proper, one of which is The Pearl, a luxury hotel located in the heart of town and has an impressive 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. There's also the Rosemary Beach Inn, which offers small studio hotel rooms that visitors say boast the best views.
If you're traveling on a budget, consider staying outside of Rosemary Beach. Nearby communities in the Panama City Beach Metropolitan area offer hotels and vacation rentals for a fraction of the price of Rosemary Beach accommodations. This will allow you to still visit and explore the stunning scenery of Rosemary Beach without breaking the bank. The trade-off, of course, is not being able to enjoy guest-exclusive spots, such as the pools and the private beach area.