This Dreamy Little Beach Town Must Be Florida's Most Underrated Vacation Destination

While relaxing and unwinding on the Florida seaside might be high on many travelers' lists, the underrated town of Rosemary Beach is usually not — and it's a hidden gem that won't stay undiscovered forever. Located on Florida's famed Highway 30A, this stunning stretch of beach is fantastic for a lowkey beach getaway, offering an exclusive and luxurious experience without feeling pretentious. Throughout the town, you'll see visitors (and residents) in flip-flops traveling on pastel-colored bicycles with their beach bags and to-go picnic lunches.

The charming cobblestone streets and whitewashed buildings are reminiscent of far-flung European destinations but without the passports or expensive international flights. Its town center is lined with adorable boutiques, cozy cafés, and art galleries. Despite all of its appeal, Rosemary Beach remains far less popular to visit than many other Florida locales, such as Miami or Orlando. Plus, there's no shortage of incredible coastline around here. The surrounding area is also worth exploring through its many hiking and biking trails.