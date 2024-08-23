This Artsy North Carolina Mountain Town Has Asheville Vibes Without The Crowds And Cost

North Carolina's Asheville is a popular mountain destination for tourists, but it can get pretty, well, touristy. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the natural surroundings and views are spectacular, and it's known for its artsy personality, culture, and foodie scenes despite being a small town. But for travelers looking to avoid the crowds of Asheville, another mountain town a bit farther north has the same perks without the costs or foot traffic — Boone, North Carolina.

Boone offers even-smaller-town vibes with cultural attractions, outdoor adventure, and scenic mountain views. About two hours north of Asheville by car, this Appalachian city is giving cozy, close-knit community ambiance without the crowds or inflated prices (hipster Asheville bars, we're looking at you). Asheville welcomes crowds to the tune of about 12.5 million visitors a year, whereas Boone isn't quite as well-known and attracts fewer out-of-towners — plus, the cost of living is about 15% less than Asheville (via Numbeo).

While Asheville boasts a ton of craft breweries and the Biltmore estate, Boone's got a collection of its own award-winning breweries for craft beer lovers to visit. Also, a day at the Tweetsie Railroad theme park sounds more fun for the whole family than loitering around an old mansion (we jest). For art lovers, the city's galleries and museums showcase the region's best artwork and crafts. Downtown Boone is home to the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, and the myriad artisans who call Boone home make this town a hub of creativity.

