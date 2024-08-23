This Artsy North Carolina Mountain Town Has Asheville Vibes Without The Crowds And Cost
North Carolina's Asheville is a popular mountain destination for tourists, but it can get pretty, well, touristy. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the natural surroundings and views are spectacular, and it's known for its artsy personality, culture, and foodie scenes despite being a small town. But for travelers looking to avoid the crowds of Asheville, another mountain town a bit farther north has the same perks without the costs or foot traffic — Boone, North Carolina.
Boone offers even-smaller-town vibes with cultural attractions, outdoor adventure, and scenic mountain views. About two hours north of Asheville by car, this Appalachian city is giving cozy, close-knit community ambiance without the crowds or inflated prices (hipster Asheville bars, we're looking at you). Asheville welcomes crowds to the tune of about 12.5 million visitors a year, whereas Boone isn't quite as well-known and attracts fewer out-of-towners — plus, the cost of living is about 15% less than Asheville (via Numbeo).
While Asheville boasts a ton of craft breweries and the Biltmore estate, Boone's got a collection of its own award-winning breweries for craft beer lovers to visit. Also, a day at the Tweetsie Railroad theme park sounds more fun for the whole family than loitering around an old mansion (we jest). For art lovers, the city's galleries and museums showcase the region's best artwork and crafts. Downtown Boone is home to the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, and the myriad artisans who call Boone home make this town a hub of creativity.
What is there to do in Boone, North Carolina?
While we'll have to agree with Samantha Brown that Biltmore is pretty cool, there is plenty for history buffs to check out in Boone. The Jones House goes back to 1908, and it's now a cultural center and art gallery. The Lovill House Inn is another cool spot (dating back to 1875) where you can actually stay the night. And, of course, there are monuments and statues around the area dedicated to American pioneer Daniel Boone, the town's namesake. For a unique, immersive experience, check out the Hickory Ridge History Museum, which recreates with live actors what it was like during the frontier days. Come during the summer to see the museum's "Horn in the West" performance that tells the tale of life during the American Revolution.
The culinary scene in Boone is all about highlighting the best of Appalachian ingredients, farm-to-table style. Many of the area's eateries are known for using local ingredients. For the foodies looking for accolades, nearby Blowing Rock is only a short drive away and home to The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge, a James Beard Award semifinalist for 2024. Grape lovers shouldn't skip the Boone Area Wine Trail, which is perfect for exploring local wineries and getting a little day drunk with class. While you're in town, there are shops, crafts studios, and pottery galleries that are not only fun to peruse but offer unique finds to take home as a souvenir.
Adventure outdoors in Boone, North Carolina
Much of the allure to mountain towns like Asheville is the great outdoors. In Boone, outdoor enthusiasts will have their hands full planning adventures, with everything from hiking to bird watching on the table. Zipline above the High Country treetops to experience the thrill of nature with a shot of adrenaline to boot. Or get your hiking boots on to trek through the scenery and visit some of the area's amazing waterfalls. The iconic Crabtree Falls is ideal for photo ops, and if you have the right gear for a camping adventure, there's a nearby campground to settle in and savor all the surrounding nature.
Visitors in the summer often take to the water of the New River, where tubing and kayaking are popular pastimes for exploring. Anglers can try their chances in the Boone area's many rivers and lakes, where mountain trout is a particular favorite fresh catch. But winter is just as lovely of a time to visit Boone as nearby resorts offer fresh powder for skiing and snowboarding.
Unlike Asheville, where the trails and parks can get crowded, Boone's section of the Blue Ridge Parkway — a favorite U.S. road trip route – and its less-traveled trails offer a more serene experience. So whether you want to play outdoors or explore the town's quaint shops and historical sites (or a bit of both), Boone offers an authentic, low-key experience that is a great alternative to the crowds and high prices of Asheville.