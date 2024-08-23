Should You Bring Your Own Snorkeling Gear While Traveling? Here's What Rick Steves Says

Snorkeling is one of the best parts of a beach or lake vacation. But when preparing for some underwater fun, there's one big question: Should you bring your own snorkel gear when traveling? If you're travel expert Rick Steves, the answer is no. On his website, Steves says, "Ask yourself, 'Will I really use my snorkel and fins enough to justify carrying them around all summer?' Not 'Will I use them?' but 'Will I use them enough to feel good about hauling them over the Swiss Alps?' Frugal as I may be, I'd buy a set in Greece and give them away before I'd carry that extra weight for weeks."

Advertisement

Steves also has a rule that he never checks a bag. He says, "With only a carry-on, I can be nimble at the airport. It's not a hardship to always have my bag with me — it's peace of mind." There are often fees for checked baggage, and you have the added worry that they won't make it to your destination, especially if you have any transfers or delays. The stress just isn't worth the space you'll have to give up. But that's not the only reason you'd be better off buying or renting them at your destination.