The Mouthwatering City Best Known As The Brunch Capital Of Canada

While most visitors to British Columbia travel to Vancouver, the city of Victoria is actually the region's capital, despite being smaller in both population and area. Paired with Vancouver Island's natural beauty, Victoria's wide variety of eateries make it one of the best islands worth visiting during the off-season.

Food Network was the first to crown Victoria, British Columbia, as "the brunch capital of Canada" (via CBC/Radio-Canada), and the city has continued showing off and showing out when it comes to these daybreak delicacies. From quaint cafes to luxurious rooftop patios, tourists have their pick of what type of brunch vibe they're going for.

Between brunch breaks, visitors can explore Vancouver Island's incredible outdoors through activities such as whale watching, skiing, and kayaking. Victoria is known for its marvelous mix of outdoor beauty and thriving arts and culture hub. Visitors can stroll through the stunning Butchart Gardens, learn about the island's rich heritage at the Royal BC Museum, or check out the colorful Fisherman's Wharf.

