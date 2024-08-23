The Mouthwatering City Best Known As The Brunch Capital Of Canada
While most visitors to British Columbia travel to Vancouver, the city of Victoria is actually the region's capital, despite being smaller in both population and area. Paired with Vancouver Island's natural beauty, Victoria's wide variety of eateries make it one of the best islands worth visiting during the off-season.
Food Network was the first to crown Victoria, British Columbia, as "the brunch capital of Canada" (via CBC/Radio-Canada), and the city has continued showing off and showing out when it comes to these daybreak delicacies. From quaint cafes to luxurious rooftop patios, tourists have their pick of what type of brunch vibe they're going for.
Between brunch breaks, visitors can explore Vancouver Island's incredible outdoors through activities such as whale watching, skiing, and kayaking. Victoria is known for its marvelous mix of outdoor beauty and thriving arts and culture hub. Visitors can stroll through the stunning Butchart Gardens, learn about the island's rich heritage at the Royal BC Museum, or check out the colorful Fisherman's Wharf.
How Victoria became Canada's capital of brunch
It was John Catucci, host of Food Network Canada's "You Gotta Eat Here!", who gave Victoria its title. Back in 2016, the television personality, whose career revolves around finding Canada's most delicious dining spots, said, "I think every second restaurant is a brunch place in Victoria." (via CBC/Radio-Canada). Besides the sheer volume of spots for morning and early afternoon meals, the quality and atmosphere of these places also contributed to the declaration.
Victoria's title has definitely stuck. People are lining up to wait for a table at many of the city's top brunch spots, especially on the weekends. In early 2024, OpenTable determined that four of the top 100 brunch restaurants in all of Canada are in Victoria. Yes, most of the recipes you'll find around town could probably be whipped up at home, but long lines reflect quality that people are willing to wait for.
This coastal city is known for its diverse food scene, earning its spot as one of the "best cities for food in the world" (via Condé Nast Traveller). The diversity doesn't just stop at posh dinner spots and international eateries. Daytime diners can find brunch restaurants to cater to almost any taste — from brewpubs to traditional French fare, English tea houses, and beyond.
Where to find the top brunch spots in Victoria
Victoria is home to dozens of restaurants serving up brunch. Some brunches are only reserved for the weekends, but others, such as OEB Breakfast Co., offer daily brunch specials, including a long list of mouthwatering breakfast poutines. Destination Greater Victoria, the city's official tourism board, even rates it as one of the "must-try brunch spots in Victoria".
If you're searching for brunch spots with a view, check out the weekend brunch spread at LURE Restaurant & Bar. From the waterfront patio, brunch-goers can take in the gorgeous sights of downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbor while chowing down on anything from a delectable smoked salmon benedict to watermelon poke or a lavender yogurt parfait. The waterfront eatery strives to provide the most delicious dishes while incorporating locally sourced ingredients to provide a truly authentic restaurant experience.
One of the highest-rated brunches in Victoria is the Blue Fox Cafe, located on the outskirts of downtown. One diner mentioned on TripAdvisor, "Any restaurant that is lined up out the door at 11 a.m. on a Thursday must be good!" while another remarked, "The Huevos Rancheros were amazing, the eggs Benedict were superb, and both pancake platters were scarily delicious!" The late Anthony Bourdain said that one of his tricks for finding the best local restaurants was not to skip the ones with long lines, so Blue Fox Cafe is a must-visit in our book.