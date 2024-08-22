Here's What It Really Means When Your Flight Attendant Says They're Going 'Back To Base'

Lots of professions have their own lingo, and sometimes that terminology makes it into the popular culture. Doctors on "Gray's Anatomy" and "Chicago Med" are always crying out things like "40 milliliters of epi stat!" to indicate urgency and the FBI agents on "Criminal Minds" frequently toss around terms like "unsub" for "unknown subject" and "MO" meaning "modus operandi." But what about those cryptic phrases you hear flight attendants bandying about? For example, what does it mean when they say they're "going back to base"?

To find out, Islands asked a veteran flight attendant named Barbi, who has clocked 40 years of flying time with a major United States airline, to peel back the curtain on just what that and other intriguing phrases mean. "Going back to base means that a flight attendant returns to the station where they are based," Barbi says. "For example, if a flight attendant is in San Fransisco, California, but their base of operation is Dallas, Texas, all of their trips begin and end in Dallas. We refer to that as 'base,' which is similar to someone in the military who is based, or stationed, in Germany but is in another country doing work."

Going back to base is a hot topic of conversation in the air because unpredictability is one of the worst parts of a flight attendant's job. Like long-haul truckers, flight attendants are often away from home for days at a time, and time at home — sorry, time at base — can be precious.

