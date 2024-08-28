Escape Cancun Crowds At This Nearby, Tourist-Friendly Port Town With Beaches Just As Scenic

Mexican vacations frequently involve one of the country's major tourist hubs like Puerto Vallarta or Cancun. Yet these destinations are surrounded by equally incredible places with lush nature, dreamy turquoise waters, and delectable cuisine. Like, for example, the charming Puerto Morelos.

Equidistant between Cancun proper and Playa del Carmen at about 40 minutes to each, Puerto Morelos is easy to miss. What you won't miss, however, are the throngs of tourists you'd find in either of those top destinations. Sure, Cancun has sexy adults-only resorts up the wazoo, but Puerto Morelos has its own selection of equally vivacious vacation spots. You could take up residence for a week at the all-suite The Fives Oceanfront — Riviera Cancun or get the luxury experience at Zoëtry Paraiso de La Bonita Riviera Maya. Even a more casual place like Hacienda Morelos will provide you all the relaxing beachfront access you could wish for without rubbing elbows with thousands of other tourists.

Having spent time in both Puerto Morelos and Cancun, we know how vastly underrated this port town truly is. Once you experience the vibes of this lesser-touristed part of the Riviera Maya, you may never want to return to the more popular ports of call.