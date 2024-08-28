Escape Cancun Crowds At This Nearby, Tourist-Friendly Port Town With Beaches Just As Scenic
Mexican vacations frequently involve one of the country's major tourist hubs like Puerto Vallarta or Cancun. Yet these destinations are surrounded by equally incredible places with lush nature, dreamy turquoise waters, and delectable cuisine. Like, for example, the charming Puerto Morelos.
Equidistant between Cancun proper and Playa del Carmen at about 40 minutes to each, Puerto Morelos is easy to miss. What you won't miss, however, are the throngs of tourists you'd find in either of those top destinations. Sure, Cancun has sexy adults-only resorts up the wazoo, but Puerto Morelos has its own selection of equally vivacious vacation spots. You could take up residence for a week at the all-suite The Fives Oceanfront — Riviera Cancun or get the luxury experience at Zoëtry Paraiso de La Bonita Riviera Maya. Even a more casual place like Hacienda Morelos will provide you all the relaxing beachfront access you could wish for without rubbing elbows with thousands of other tourists.
Having spent time in both Puerto Morelos and Cancun, we know how vastly underrated this port town truly is. Once you experience the vibes of this lesser-touristed part of the Riviera Maya, you may never want to return to the more popular ports of call.
Puerto Morelos has some of the best snorkeling
In the Riviera Maya, there are no shortages of snorkeling opportunities. You can find all kinds of half-day snorkeling in Cancun, yet none of them have what Puerto Morelos does. This town is home to the incredible Puerto Morelos Reef National Park. Safely nurtured beneath the waves, the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef is the second largest of its kind and the largest in the Western Hemisphere.
The reef national park was established in 1998 to protect the fragile coral reef system. If you want to visit the reef, the optimal time is from November to April. This dry season will be the area's busiest time, however, the non-rainy weather is optimal for outdoor activities.
Although the reef is protected, you can do snorkeling tours to admire it from a reasonable distance. Besides the reefs themselves, you can also see all kinds of sea life including turtles! If you go on one of the snorkeling tours with a company like Cancun Tour Base you even get built-in time to enjoy the town and have lunch. Plus, they'll pick you up at your hotel — even if you're in Cancun or Playa del Carmen.
Enjoy the beauty of nature
You should add the Alfredo Barrera Marín Botanical Garden to your list of family-friendly things to do near Cancun. The perfect way to show off Puerto Morelos' expansive biodiversity, the garden is the largest botanical garden in the country. Over 160 acres of protected jungle encompasses this garden where visitors can enjoy seeing native plants as well as resident animals. You may spot some spider monkeys, birds, and all kinds of wildlife during your visit. The botanical garden also demonstrates how many environments can coexist in a close area as you venture through mangroves and tropical forests in the same tour.
For even more nature adventures you could visit one of the area's many cenotes, spend some time at the Croco Cun Zoo or see some rescued reptiles at Toolok Kaa'n. Probably the most well-known of the cenotes near Puerto Morelos is La Noria at Káat-Ha Park. Not only does the park have this gorgeous swimming hole, it also has ziplines, mountain biking, and an eatery to fuel your adventure.