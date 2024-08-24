The Best Ways To Avoid Cruise Ship Crowds On Your Grand Cayman Vacation

If you live in George Town on Grand Cayman Island, you know better than to set foot in Rackham's around 3 p.m. on certain days of the week. That's when the groovy tiki bar named after pirate Jack Rackham is overrun with cruise ship passengers having one for the road — make that one for the sea — before reboarding their vessels at 4 p.m. By 4:05 p.m., Rackham's belongs to the locals once again. If you're in town on vacation, chances are you want to avoid those straw-hatted throngs as much as local residents do, and luckily, the Grand Cayman Port Authority (GCPA) has your back.

The GCPA publishes a cruise ship schedule on its website that lists not only the names of the boats that will be arriving, when they will dock, and when they will leave, but a head count with totals for the day as well. This info allows you to avoid visiting popular attractions like Stingray City, Seven Mile Beach, or the Turtle Farm on a Tuesday when the MSC Seascape and Disney Fantasy are disgorging a total of nearly 10,000 passengers for the day. That's not just a crowd; that's a horde!

Consulting the calendar, you'll see that there are always a handful of days, usually weekdays, when there's a hole in the schedule with no cruise ships in town at all. If you book your travel with this in mind, you can strategically visit the most popular attractions happy and horde-free.

