The Unsuspecting Question You Should Not Ask Your Airbnb Host

Safety obviously can't be assured anywhere, but there are a few things you can check through the Airbnb listing to get an idea. Offhand, the very budget-friendly price. If it's egregiously lower than usual for the type of place you're renting, the area is likely less than hospitable. Read the reviews to see what people mentioned about the neighborhood and whether they felt the need to flee. It's important to remember that everyone has a subjective definition of safety. There's a vast gulf between serious crime and a general feeling of unease, so read the reviews with a grain of salt and determine your comfort level.

Perhaps the best, if a bit overly-cautious, approach, is to look at the map itself. The exact location can't be seen, but streets and neighborhood names can. Feel free to put on your detective hat and look up the area's crime stats. If the crime map around there has so many incident pins on it that you can't see street names, it might be best to stay away. You can also look up general, non-Airbnb reviews for that neighborhood, which sometimes provides a clearer picture since those are written by residents.

Still, if none of the above does the trick, you can always take the leap and ask the host. Just don't be surprised if they respond with something like, "It's safe, your highness." For more travel tips, check out the best way to show Airbnb hosts gratitude.

