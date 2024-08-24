The World's Only Beach Where You Can Get Up Close And Personal With African Penguins

Penguins are some of the most fascinating, charming, and cutest animals on the planet (we'll argue this all day). Sadly, many of them are endangered, and other species, like the Emperor penguin, live all the way in Antarctica. Unless you are a scientist or wildlife photographer, chances are you won't be traveling there to see them (although it is definitely possible to book a trip to explore Antarctica).

But within the Table Mountain National Park in South Africa lies one of the most famous beaches in the world — Boulders Beach, which is home to a large colony of African penguins. This gorgeous stretch of coastline is the only place in the world where you can actually get up close and personal with these fascinating seabirds in their natural habitat. Boardwalks around the area let visitors walk along the beach and observe the waddling residents sunbathing on the rocks and even swimming in the blue waters.

Boulders Beach not only allows visitors to safely observe the penguins, but local organizations also protect them through conservation efforts. Each visitor who comes to see the penguins contributes to their protection by paying an entry fee. Unlike most wildlife experiences, visitors are in the open area with the penguins, making this an unforgettable destination for the penguin-obsessed and wildlife enthusiasts in general.

