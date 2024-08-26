One Of The Best Beaches In The World Is An Overlooked Japanese Gem Rivaling The Maldives
When you think of the best beaches in the world, places like the Maldives and the Caribbean typically come to mind. But believe it or not, there's a world-class slice of paradise tucked away in a country you may not expect: Japan. Aharen Beach is a secluded, postcard-worthy destination on Tokashiki Island, one of the Kerama Islands off the coast of Okinawa. It recently landed in 13th place in a ranking of the World's 50 Best Beaches, an annual list based on feedback from thousands of travel experts around the globe.
Aharen Beach earned top scores for its unique location, pristine shoreline, and lush surroundings. But despite being one of the most stunning Japanese destinations you can visit, it's relatively uncrowded even in the busier months. The beach is easy to get to from Okinawa, a Japanese island with white sandy beaches that is itself worth a visit. Once you arrive by ferry to Tokashiki Island, Aharen Beach is only a short distance away. You'll be greeted by breathtaking blue water abundant with marine life, set against the backdrop of verdant mountains. Let's dive into what makes Aharen Beach a more than satisfying alternate to other tropical getaways like the Maldives.
What makes Aharen Beach one of the world's best beaches
Aharen Beach features an 800-meter crescent of soft white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters full of tropical fish and aquatic vegetation. Its calm waters are perfect for swimming with a sand bottom that makes it easy to wade into the sea. On many days from October to April, beachgoers are treated to clear skies. As daytime turns to evening, Aharen Beach also offers extraordinary sunset views.
The unspoiled shoreline of Aharen Beach is surrounded by the lush green mountains of Tokashiki Island, the largest of the Kerama Islands. These islands are part of the Keramashoto National Park, a region that consists of over 30 islets and rock reefs, surrounded by pristine "Kerama blue" waters teeming with marine life, including sea turtles and humpback whales. Diving is a very popular activity around the Kerama Islands, as the transparent waters are filled with corals of all kinds.
Aharen Beach is among the more secluded destinations in Keramashoto National Park, which means that it is often less crowded than other places. However, the nearby Aharen Village offers a variety of convenient amenities, including beachside restaurants and cafes, as well as snorkel, kayak, jet ski, and banana boat rentals. The village has an observation tower that offers incredible views of the nearby islands and is surrounded by blooming azalea flowers in February.
Planning the perfect trip to Aharen Beach
To get to Aharen Beach, you'll need to catch the ferry from the Tomari Port in Naha City in southern Okinawa. The regular trip from Naha to Tokashiki Island takes approximately 70 minutes, and the high-speed Marine Liner is only 35 minutes. Once you arrive on the island, Aharen Beach is a mere 15-minute drive. The island offers car and motorbike rentals, as well as a bus that runs frequently, but you can also opt for a day trip package that includes shuttle bus transportation.
There are several options for booking overnight accommodations on Tokashiki Island, including high-end resorts, budget-friendly guesthouses, and a popular campground near Aharen Beach with tents available for rent. Staying overnight will give you more time to explore the other beautiful sights on the island, including Tokashiku Beach and the hidden gems along Aharen Cape. Hike the Mihanahara Promenade on the eastern side of the island for wide-open views and stunning plant life and, if you opt to stay overnight, you will also get to witness the incredible starry night sky.
If your goal is to fully experience Aharen Beach, you may want to enhance your excursion by renting a beach umbrella, snorkel gear, or a watercraft to immerse yourself in its extraordinary waters. You can also paddle the day away on a kayak, explore the underwater sights, or join a whale watching tour to catch a glimpse of majestic sea creatures.