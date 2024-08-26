One Of The Best Beaches In The World Is An Overlooked Japanese Gem Rivaling The Maldives

When you think of the best beaches in the world, places like the Maldives and the Caribbean typically come to mind. But believe it or not, there's a world-class slice of paradise tucked away in a country you may not expect: Japan. Aharen Beach is a secluded, postcard-worthy destination on Tokashiki Island, one of the Kerama Islands off the coast of Okinawa. It recently landed in 13th place in a ranking of the World's 50 Best Beaches, an annual list based on feedback from thousands of travel experts around the globe.

Aharen Beach earned top scores for its unique location, pristine shoreline, and lush surroundings. But despite being one of the most stunning Japanese destinations you can visit, it's relatively uncrowded even in the busier months. The beach is easy to get to from Okinawa, a Japanese island with white sandy beaches that is itself worth a visit. Once you arrive by ferry to Tokashiki Island, Aharen Beach is only a short distance away. You'll be greeted by breathtaking blue water abundant with marine life, set against the backdrop of verdant mountains. Let's dive into what makes Aharen Beach a more than satisfying alternate to other tropical getaways like the Maldives.