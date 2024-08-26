This Overlooked Pacific Coast Town Offers A Luxury-Feeling Tropical Getaway At A Low Cost

Panama is the ideal place for people who want to take a luxurious vacation on the Pacific coast. Whether you stay on a private island or a luxury hotel and golf resort, you'll feel pampered and relaxed when your trip is over. Unfortunately, these places don't always let you fully immerse yourself in the culture. More than that, they can cost a pretty penny to visit, as extravagance isn't cheap.

Advertisement

But don't lose hope. You can still have a luxurious-feeling holiday with stunning and quiet beaches and nice hotels for a low cost when visiting Panama, as long as you know where to go. One of the best options is Pedasi, a little-known town along the coast of Panama with consistently warm temperatures between 73 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pedasi is a small town with less than 5,000 residents. It's quite far from other major stops in the country, as Panama City is almost a five-hour drive away. However, the trip is worth it if you want a private and luxurious vacation for less than $75 a day. Because it's so isolated, it isn't a place people stumble across accidentally, so the number of other visitors is limited. Though tourism is slowly growing in Pedasi, it still remains authentic, and that includes the prices for restaurants and local attractions. Despite being a small town, there's plenty to do and see in the area, and larger cities aren't all that far of a drive, making Pedasi a perfect destination.

Advertisement