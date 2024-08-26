This Overlooked Pacific Coast Town Offers A Luxury-Feeling Tropical Getaway At A Low Cost
Panama is the ideal place for people who want to take a luxurious vacation on the Pacific coast. Whether you stay on a private island or a luxury hotel and golf resort, you'll feel pampered and relaxed when your trip is over. Unfortunately, these places don't always let you fully immerse yourself in the culture. More than that, they can cost a pretty penny to visit, as extravagance isn't cheap.
But don't lose hope. You can still have a luxurious-feeling holiday with stunning and quiet beaches and nice hotels for a low cost when visiting Panama, as long as you know where to go. One of the best options is Pedasi, a little-known town along the coast of Panama with consistently warm temperatures between 73 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit.
Pedasi is a small town with less than 5,000 residents. It's quite far from other major stops in the country, as Panama City is almost a five-hour drive away. However, the trip is worth it if you want a private and luxurious vacation for less than $75 a day. Because it's so isolated, it isn't a place people stumble across accidentally, so the number of other visitors is limited. Though tourism is slowly growing in Pedasi, it still remains authentic, and that includes the prices for restaurants and local attractions. Despite being a small town, there's plenty to do and see in the area, and larger cities aren't all that far of a drive, making Pedasi a perfect destination.
How much it costs to stay in Pedasi
When looking for luxury, you might consider staying at Panama's private island resort. However, if you want to vacation on limited money but still have luxury on your getaway, Pedasi is the way to go. According to Budget Your Trip, visitors can expect to pay somewhere between $25 and $63 a day per person while staying in Pedasi. This includes the price of travel, food, accommodation, activities, and souvenirs.
For a one-week vacation, you'd spend somewhere around $173 to $440 per person to have a fun and relaxing trip in Pedasi. If you're looking for a vacation in Central America and along the coast, this is the place to go. Budget Your Trip says the city is one of the top cities in the area based on affordability. Of course, everyone is a little different, so depending on your travel style, it can cost more or less than that.
For example, different lodgings can change the price dramatically, which is why it's important to find accommodations on a budget. While cheaper hotels may be around $35 and hostels even lower cost, an average one is closer to $101 a night, and luxury lodging may be upwards of $200. Hotels can quickly raise the price of your vacation and limit how long you can stay and how many attractions you can visit, so it's a good idea to try and find one of the cheaper hotels if you're on a budget.
What to do in Pedasi
Pedasi is a peaceful location right on the water. This makes it perfect for those who enjoy being outside during their vacations. The town has plenty of beautiful beaches ideal for swimming, snorkeling, relaxing, and feeling the gentle spray of the sea on your skin. Fishing is also a popular hobby for those exploring Pedasi, and there are options for all-inclusive fishing trips for just a couple hundred dollars. The area is known as "Tuna Coast" thanks to the abundance of fish, you can catch in the local waters.
Though it's not as cheap as some of the other options, Isle Iguana is worth a visit if you have a little extra money for your trip. It's just a few miles from Pedasi, and you can hire a boat to take you to the small island. Whale watching and turtle nesting are also amazing experiences if you come at the right time of the year. There is a lot to do in Pedasi when it comes to exploring the outdoors, but not much in terms of shopping or local stores. If you want a bit of a change, the town is close to Las Tablas and Chitre as well. It is within an hour-and-a-half drive of both cities, which offer plenty of shopping centers and activities. If you're traveling from Panama City to Pedasi, you'll pass through these cities anyway, and they're a great place to stop and buy any other items you might want.