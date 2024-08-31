Escape Istanbul's Urban Bustle And Crowds At These Car-Free, Lush Turkish Islands

It's hard to catch your breath in Istanbul. The megacity (which is a food-lover's dream and has one of the world's best airports for layovers) of almost 16 million at the crossroads of Europe and Asia packs so much action and energy that slowing down becomes impossible. That's intensified by the squeeze of limited land, thanks to the Black and Marmara seas to the north and south, and the Bosphorus and Golden Horn running through the center. On the streets of its historic neighborhoods, this translates to traffic of all kinds continuously underfoot and ample practice of the artful dodge. Screaming from it all is an urban cacophony turned up to 11, making a moment's peace almost impossible to find. That's why Istanbullus so often board ferries each weekend and ride the tide southeast to the archipelago known as The Princes' Islands.

The breath of fresh air comes with a gulp of the past. On the four main Princes' islands — Büyükada, Heybeliada, Burgazada, and Kinaliada — automobiles are banned. In fact, horse and buggy provided transport until they were banned in 2020. Now, small electric carts and ebikes traverse the islands, but the old-world spirit remains strong in the Ottoman summer mansions, Orthodox monasteries, and forested hills. Once visitors leave the embrace of the ferry dock and attached village, the islands open up to a hilly green canopy of pine, oak, and cypress trees, rocky outcrops, and secluded beaches. Against the concrete carpet of Istanbul, the Princes' Islands appear a virtual Eden.