Travel Icon Rick Steves Vows To Continue Traveling Despite Scary Cancer Diagnosis

The world's most easygoing, affable traveler is embarking on a journey none of us ever wants to make. On August 21, Rick Steves announced via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he has received a prostate cancer diagnosis and will undergo surgery at Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center near his hometown of Edmonds in September. The news came as a shock to many who just this week watched Steves chase rainbows and waterfalls through Iceland on the latest installment of "Rick Steves' Europe" on PBS.

The bestselling author of "For the Love of Europe" and "Europe Through the Back Door" shared that his treatment will be routine and he has an excellent prognosis for recovery. "My doctor assures me that, if you're going to get cancer, this is a good kind to get," he wrote. In true Steves style, he peppered his post with whimsical detail, indicating that he is approaching this episode of life with optimism and even curiosity. "I find myself going into this adventure almost like it's some amazing, really important trip." He went on to list the "souvenirs" he plans to collect, including "being more thankful."