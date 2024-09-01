This Pristine Costa Rica National Park Is One Of The World's Most Biodiverse Destinations

Costa Rica's remote Osa Peninsula is home to what could arguably be the crown jewel of the country's impressive national park system: Corcovado National Park. Spread over 161 square miles, the park includes an almost bewildering range of breathtaking landscapes, including low-altitude cloud forests, mangrove swamps, rivers, lagoons, and nearly 50 kilometers of sandy beaches. In short, it's a nature lover's paradise.

But perhaps more stunning than the park's geography is its biodiversity — more than 1 million plant and animal species call this place home. What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that, until the park's establishment in 1975, it was covered in farmland. Almost unbelievably, the Osa Peninsula contains roughly 2.5% of the world's biodiversity, according to The Guardian, despite accounting for just 0.001% of its landmass. As such, the park is a pristine example of the natural world's resilience when given a chance to flourish.

Taken together, this means the park is far more than simply an exotic holiday destination featuring some of the best beaches in the world. It's an immersive journey into one of the planet's remaining untouched ecosystems during a time when biodiversity and habitat loss are at an all-time high.

