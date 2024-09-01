Unspoken Etiquette Rules You Need To Know Know Before Visiting A Buddhist Temple

From Bankok's Wat Benchamabohit to Cambodia's Angkor Wat, the world is full of incredible Buddhist temples. Whether you want to learn more about the history of the place you're visiting, get to know the culture and faith of the community, or just admire the architecture, temples are definitely worth adding to your itinerary. However, it's important to remember that, unlike most other tourist attractions, these are also places of worship. To be respectful of the people who consider these places sacred, it's important to learn how you should act in a Buddhist temple, from remembering to take off your shoes to making sure not to turn your back on the statue of Buddha.

When you're traveling, there can be cultural faux pas that you wouldn't know without being told, like how you would be considered rude for tipping in Japan or asking strangers in the Netherlands what they do for a living. Similarly, you should know pointing things out in the temple with one finger can be considered rude. While some rules for visiting Buddhist temples might not be intuitive for everyone, others are more about common sense and politeness. For instance, if a sign instructs you not to take photos, you should obviously refrain from taking any. Even if photography is allowed, you shouldn't take selfies with the statue of Buddha — and you definitely shouldn't lean on it to get a good shot.

