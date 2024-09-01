Unspoken Etiquette Rules You Need To Know Know Before Visiting A Buddhist Temple
From Bankok's Wat Benchamabohit to Cambodia's Angkor Wat, the world is full of incredible Buddhist temples. Whether you want to learn more about the history of the place you're visiting, get to know the culture and faith of the community, or just admire the architecture, temples are definitely worth adding to your itinerary. However, it's important to remember that, unlike most other tourist attractions, these are also places of worship. To be respectful of the people who consider these places sacred, it's important to learn how you should act in a Buddhist temple, from remembering to take off your shoes to making sure not to turn your back on the statue of Buddha.
When you're traveling, there can be cultural faux pas that you wouldn't know without being told, like how you would be considered rude for tipping in Japan or asking strangers in the Netherlands what they do for a living. Similarly, you should know pointing things out in the temple with one finger can be considered rude. While some rules for visiting Buddhist temples might not be intuitive for everyone, others are more about common sense and politeness. For instance, if a sign instructs you not to take photos, you should obviously refrain from taking any. Even if photography is allowed, you shouldn't take selfies with the statue of Buddha — and you definitely shouldn't lean on it to get a good shot.
Try to dress respectfully
If you want to be respectful of the culture of the people whose country you're visiting, you may have to put some thought into what you're going to wear while you're admiring their holy places. The norms may vary depending on what country you are in and which temple you are visiting, but there are a few general guidelines that you should always follow. According to the YouTube channel of Gilles Mathieu Chamboraire, who spent several years as a Buddhist monk in Thailand, you should always remember to take off your shoes, hats, and sunglasses before entering a temple.
Depending on how conservative the temple you want to see is, you may also be expected to dress modestly, regardless of your gender (though the rules can be stricter for women). You'll want to avoid wearing sleeveless shirts, shorts, or anything else that shows off a significant amount of skin. If it's very hot and you must wear a sleeveless shirt or low cut top for the rest of your sightseeing, Chamboraire suggests bringing a scarf with you so that you can use it as a shawl to cover up before entering the temple.
Participate in the religious rituals
You're definitely not required to participate in religious rituals that you aren't interested in, but it is an excellent opportunity to engage with the Buddhist temple you are visiting. Which rituals people will be performing depends on what country you are in, but watching what others do upon entering the temple can help you gauge the norms. Unlike some tourist hot spots, visiting these stunning destinations won't break the bank, but you may be expected to put a coin in an offering box or purchase incense to put in an incense burner. One of the easiest signs of respect to exhibit when you get to a temple is simply to bow to the statue of the Buddha. Just put your hands together in a prayer position in front of you and keep your head bowed for at least three seconds. Similarly, you can give a quick greeting bow to monks by holding your pressed palms closer to your forehead.
In Japan, you may find a chozuya, a large trough of water with ladle-like scoops around it, to use in a purification ritual. First, pick up the scoop in your right hand and use it to rinse your left. Then, switch hands and wash your right. Finally, you can take some water in your now-clean left hand and use it to rinse your mouth. After, spit the water out on the ground, rinse your left hand again, and then, holding the ladle in two hands, rinse it for the next person to use.