India's Pocket-Sized Paradise Is One Of The Cheapest Tropical Vacation Spots Full Of Beaches

For tourists, India is one of the most interesting destinations to visit. However, it's also quite daunting, especially for unseasoned travelers. Culturally and geographically diverse, and with a population of 1.4 billion, navigating through India means something different for everyone. From iconic monuments like the Gate of India to the world-famous Taj Mahal, which has tons of information you need to know about before you visit, India is a history buff's paradise. It's also a place to relax and unwind — especially if you want a solid bang for your buck. If you're looking for a tropical vacation spot that's full of beaches and cozy vibes, you need to see Goa on your next (or first!) trip to India.

For Indians, Goa is a mecca for one simple reason: It's stunningly beautiful. While the state of Goa is historically fascinating, tourists flock there every year for its world-class beaches and accommodations. There, you'll find plenty of resorts and properties that put relaxation front and center. Just as important are the beaches, of which there are many. There's something for every type of traveler here, from popular, party-oriented hotspots like Baga Beach, to more low-key, relaxing offerings like Morjim Beach. You'll find plenty of options to suit your travel needs and preferences, which is precisely the reason why Goa is so beloved, both for locals and international tourists.

In 2023, some 280,000 tourists went to Goa to soak up the sun. While the state's tourism sector is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa continues to have a fan-favorite following, especially for those who live in Asia or Europe. Why? Because it's so darn cheap, especially when compared to vacation destinations in the Caribbean Islands, which boast expensive price tags.

