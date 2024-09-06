India's Pocket-Sized Paradise Is One Of The Cheapest Tropical Vacation Spots Full Of Beaches
For tourists, India is one of the most interesting destinations to visit. However, it's also quite daunting, especially for unseasoned travelers. Culturally and geographically diverse, and with a population of 1.4 billion, navigating through India means something different for everyone. From iconic monuments like the Gate of India to the world-famous Taj Mahal, which has tons of information you need to know about before you visit, India is a history buff's paradise. It's also a place to relax and unwind — especially if you want a solid bang for your buck. If you're looking for a tropical vacation spot that's full of beaches and cozy vibes, you need to see Goa on your next (or first!) trip to India.
For Indians, Goa is a mecca for one simple reason: It's stunningly beautiful. While the state of Goa is historically fascinating, tourists flock there every year for its world-class beaches and accommodations. There, you'll find plenty of resorts and properties that put relaxation front and center. Just as important are the beaches, of which there are many. There's something for every type of traveler here, from popular, party-oriented hotspots like Baga Beach, to more low-key, relaxing offerings like Morjim Beach. You'll find plenty of options to suit your travel needs and preferences, which is precisely the reason why Goa is so beloved, both for locals and international tourists.
In 2023, some 280,000 tourists went to Goa to soak up the sun. While the state's tourism sector is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa continues to have a fan-favorite following, especially for those who live in Asia or Europe. Why? Because it's so darn cheap, especially when compared to vacation destinations in the Caribbean Islands, which boast expensive price tags.
Goa is the best because of how cheap it is
Visiting Goa and its many prosperous beaches won't break the bank. While getting to Goa can be a bit pricey, particularly if you live in the United States or Canada (airfare to the state's most popular airports from major cities can be north of $1,000), the state itself is relatively cheap. In Goa, you can expect to pay anywhere between $400-500 for a one-week stay at a popular 3 or 4-star resort. There are, of course, cheaper options at $200-$300, though these resorts tend to be away from lively areas and don't feature key amenities and intimate service.
Despite being one of the smallest states in India, Goa is still big and has several destinations. If you're in the area for a quick trip, you'll have to decide between North and South Goa. The decision, however, is relatively simple. North Goa is for those who are either on a budget or want a more party-like atmosphere. South Goa is relatively quieter, boasting serene views, and tends to attract a more luxury-oriented crowd. North Goa tends to be cheaper, though things can undoubtedly add up depending on how much you spend on food, drinks, and gambling.
Ultimately, where you stay will dictate how much your trip costs. Want to be as budget conscious as possible? You can stay in a shared room at a hostel for as little as $2.30 a day. Factor in cheap eats and drinks, and you can get by with just $15 a day. But if you're looking for more luxurious living, you can eat at top restaurants, like the Black Sheep Bistro, for as little as $15-$20a meal.
Why you'll love spending time in Goa
Goa is what you make of it, and it's impossible to explore all of it in a couple of days. But if that's all you have, you might want to stay at a beachside resort that spoils you. Spending a week in the state should allow you to achieve maximum relaxation, explore several beaches, party with locals, and immerse yourself in the state's unique Portuguese and Indian history. When in Goa, you should try and fill your itinerary and idle time with activities like river rafting, jet skiing, or surfing, with the latter being extremely popular. Goa is a famous destination for water sports, and you'll find no shortage of opportunities to dabble in them if you're interested.
While there's plenty of fun to be had on the beach, the Indian state has a unique history. Goa was initially a Portuguese colony, and this is reflected in the state's cuisine, historical sites, and culture. The state's eclectic cuisine effortlessly blends traditional Indian dishes with Portuguese flavors to create offerings you can't get anywhere else. Seeing as the state is coastal, you'll likely find yourself indulging in fresh seafood while on your vacation. In addition to eating your way through the state, spend time investigating Goa's fascinating historical monuments and churches, with many being UNESCO World Heritage sites.
If you've fallen in love with Goa, be sure to visit some of India's picturesque islands, which have proven to be popular amongst travellers.