Ride The World's Longest Roller Coaster At This Thrill-Filled Amusement Park In Japan

When a roller coaster is really lengthy, people often end up screaming for so long that they have to take a breath in the middle in order to keep screaming. That likely happens regularly at the aptly-named Steel Dragon 2000 at Japan's Nagashima Spa Land in Kuwana, a roller coaster that's an astonishing 8,133 feet in length — the longest in the world, according to Guinness.

The nerve-racking "click-click" ascension raises riders up a steep 307-foot lift, before sending them rocketing back down on a 4-minute ride that can reach speeds of up to 95 mph, which would certainly get you pulled over on the highway. Built in 2000, the Steel Dragon 2000 has retained its record as the longest for over 20 years, and remains one of the fastest and highest out there as well (like rides found at the largest theme park in the Midwest). As with swimming, it's probably best to wait an hour after eating before strapping into it.