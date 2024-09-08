This Region Known As California's 'Waterfall Mecca' Is An Awe-Inspiring Mountain Paradise

Burney Falls is hailed as one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the United States. What makes it particularly special is its unique appearance, which is why Theodore Roosevelt named it the eighth wonder of the world. The water doesn't just fall from the top of the cliff; it also seeps through the porous volcanic rock, creating a curtain of water that seems to come from all directions. The falls can be spotted from an overlook the minute you park your car, and the hike is about half a mile. Alternatively, for hiking enthusiasts, there's a trail you can continue from the base of the waterfall to explore the state park. The cost of parking is $10 per car.

Another local favorite is McCloud Falls, which has three different waterfalls: Lower Falls, Middle Falls, and Upper Falls. Each has its own designated parking area if you don't wish to walk the full 4.5-mile trail. They can all be spotted from the overlooks, and entry is free. Though each one is equally captivating in its own right, Middle Falls stands out for its grandeur.

Other local favorites are Mossbrae Falls and Hedge Creek Falls. Mossbrae Falls is a lush, green waterfall that seems to emerge from the forest itself, creating a serene and almost otherworldly atmosphere. Hedge Creek Falls offers the unique experience of walking behind the waterfall, giving you a perspective that few other falls can offer.

