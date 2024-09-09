Famed For World-Renowned Shopping, This Eclectic California City Also Offers An Outdoor Paradise
Some people like to keep their vacations focused — like foodies looking for cool and unique culinary experiences or wellness warriors wanting specialized spa treatments — but if you like your vacations to be an urban getaway with great shopping, plus easy access to incredible wilderness, look no further than Walnut Creek, California.
Located in the East Bay of California's Bay Area, Walnut Creek is just under 30 miles east from the heart of San Francisco, and when it comes to shopping, it's basically unmatched. It has over 200 shops with everything you might want — from specialty boutiques to big box retailers. One of its most well-known shopping destination is Broadway Plaza, an open-air, high-end shopping mall with stores like Lululemon, Apple, Chanel, and more. When you're ready for a break, they've got some yummy food options, including an outlet of Boudin Bakery. Based out of San Francisco, Boudin Bakery was first established in the mid-1800s as the California Gold Rush boomed, and they're known for their sourdough bread
If you're in the market for vintage pieces and handmade work by local artisans, stop by The Maker's Mercantile. It's an art collective opened by a mother-daughters team, and it features beautiful handmade works, from ceramics to jewelry to stationery. Throughout the year, there are craft and art fairs; including the popular Bedford Gallery Craft Fest at the Lesher Center for the Arts in downtown and the Art & Wine Festival in Heather Farm Park.
Mount Diablo near Walnut Creek is the Bay Area's most prominent peak
When you're visiting Walnut Creek, you'll want to make sure you shop for or pack your hiking gear, because it's just 20 miles away from Mount Diablo State Park. You can see the namesake peak of this 20,000 acre park from most parts of the Bay Area. The mountain was (and is) a sacred place for indigenous people of the area, and it played an important role in many stories and legends. In practical terms, the mountain was used as a hunting and gathering resource for centuries.
On a clear day at the top of the 3,849-foot-tall Mount Diablo, you can see all kinds of California landmarks, like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Sacramento River, and Sentinel Dome in Yosemite (though you might need binoculars for that last one). There's a Summit Visitor Center where you can find out more about what you're seeing, as well as buy some souvenirs and take a bathroom break.
You can actually drive all the way to the top, but be forewarned, it is a very windy road. So, if you have motion sickness, maybe take some precautions. Bikers are allowed to use the road alongside cars, so be mindful. It's actually a bit of a rite of passage for local cyclists to ride up and down Mount Diablo — just make sure you and your bike are in good shape, and if you want to avoid the most car traffic, go early, on a weekday, or during winter.
You're spoiled for choice with hiking near Walnut Creek
You can also hike up Mount Diablo. Depending on which route you take, it's between 11 to 14 miles round-trip, and no matter how you get there, it is a challenging, multi-hour hike. If you don't want to commit to that, there are plenty of other options. If you're traveling with family, the Mary Bowerman Loop is an easy trail, clocking in at just under a mile. Partially paved and without much elevation gain, making it great for families, it has fantastic views of the surrounding valley. The 3-mile Madrone Canyon Loop starts at Rock City — a collection of unique sandstone formations near the south entrance to the park — and it takes you through a shady canyon, which is particularly beautiful in fall.
Other outdoor adventures here include rock climbing and lots of horseback riding options. And if you've got the gear for a quick and easy camping retreat, put it to good use at Mount Diablo State Park. All three campsites have drinkable water and flush toilets, and they give you easy access to the park's trails.
While Mount Diablo State Park may be the most famous area park, don't overlook other nearby natural spaces, like Lime Ridge Open Space, Shell Ridge, and Castle Rock Regional Recreation Area. They all have fun hiking and unique views. So when you're in the mood for both retail therapy and outdoor therapy, put a visit to Walnut Creek at the top of your list.