Famed For World-Renowned Shopping, This Eclectic California City Also Offers An Outdoor Paradise

Some people like to keep their vacations focused — like foodies looking for cool and unique culinary experiences or wellness warriors wanting specialized spa treatments — but if you like your vacations to be an urban getaway with great shopping, plus easy access to incredible wilderness, look no further than Walnut Creek, California.

Located in the East Bay of California's Bay Area, Walnut Creek is just under 30 miles east from the heart of San Francisco, and when it comes to shopping, it's basically unmatched. It has over 200 shops with everything you might want — from specialty boutiques to big box retailers. One of its most well-known shopping destination is Broadway Plaza, an open-air, high-end shopping mall with stores like Lululemon, Apple, Chanel, and more. When you're ready for a break, they've got some yummy food options, including an outlet of Boudin Bakery. Based out of San Francisco, Boudin Bakery was first established in the mid-1800s as the California Gold Rush boomed, and they're known for their sourdough bread

If you're in the market for vintage pieces and handmade work by local artisans, stop by The Maker's Mercantile. It's an art collective opened by a mother-daughters team, and it features beautiful handmade works, from ceramics to jewelry to stationery. Throughout the year, there are craft and art fairs; including the popular Bedford Gallery Craft Fest at the Lesher Center for the Arts in downtown and the Art & Wine Festival in Heather Farm Park.