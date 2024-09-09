Dangerous Spots To Avoid On Your Caribbean Vacation To Trinidad And Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago is an island nation situated at the southeastern tip of the West Indies, just off the coast of the South American continent. Trinidad is by far the largest island, followed by Tobago and scores of smaller islets. Hundreds of thousands of people visit Trinidad and Tobago every year, attracted by its azure waters, radiant hummingbirds, friendly locals, lively carnival culture, and other unique Caribbean experiences. However, Trinidad and Tobago does not rank among the safest Caribbean islands.
The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 advisory, the second highest, advising tourists to "reconsider travel" owing to a range of violent crime including murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping. Such violence is unlikely to occur at the Hyatt Regency or other plush hotels in Port of Spain, the nation's capital. Like any country or city, there are safe areas and unsafe areas. Here are the dangerous spots to avoid on your trip to Trinidad and Tobago.
Avoid these Port of Spain neighborhoods
If you want to keep safe in one of the Caribbean's most dangerous destinations, then you may want to follow the Department of State's example. Government policy forbids all U.S. personnel from visiting neighborhoods across Port of Spain, including Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and Queens' Park Savannah. At night, this prohibition extends to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook — and all beaches.
The United Kingdom government advises caution, too. In addition to the Laventille neighborhood, the British foreign office warns of the Morvant and Barataria areas in Port of Spain and urges travelers not to accept services from private vehicles or so-called "maxi taxis" here or anywhere else on the island of Trinidad.
Where is one to go when surrounded with all of these reported dangers? Tobago is the first answer. The island is notably safer than its larger neighbor with less violent crime and plenty of beauty spots, namely Pigeon Point Beach, one of the nation's most idyllic beaches.
Be mindful in these situations
The Department of State stops short of advising against all travel to Trinidad and Tobago. For the time being, the official line is that prospective visitors should "reconsider travel." However, tourism has been picking up in the Caribbean nation since COVID and officials recognize that Americans will likely be a sizable majority of arrivals. For those travelers, the U.S. government has the following guidance.
First, tourists are advised to sign up to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This service will issue alerts and make it easier for authorities to locate you in an emergency. Following the Department of State on social media platforms is recommended, too. Aside from this, the advice is general common sense.
Use caution, for instance, when walking or driving at night. Don't wear watches, jewelry, or other expensive items, either; keep them at home and present yourself humbly. The people of Trinidad and Tobago are generally warm and friendly, but keep your wits about you. Be especially wary of those met on dating apps and other online platforms. Reserve special vigilance for ATMs, too. And if you're unlucky enough to get mugged — do not resist.