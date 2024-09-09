Dangerous Spots To Avoid On Your Caribbean Vacation To Trinidad And Tobago

The Department of State stops short of advising against all travel to Trinidad and Tobago. For the time being, the official line is that prospective visitors should "reconsider travel." However, tourism has been picking up in the Caribbean nation since COVID and officials recognize that Americans will likely be a sizable majority of arrivals. For those travelers, the U.S. government has the following guidance.

First, tourists are advised to sign up to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This service will issue alerts and make it easier for authorities to locate you in an emergency. Following the Department of State on social media platforms is recommended, too. Aside from this, the advice is general common sense.

Use caution, for instance, when walking or driving at night. Don't wear watches, jewelry, or other expensive items, either; keep them at home and present yourself humbly. The people of Trinidad and Tobago are generally warm and friendly, but keep your wits about you. Be especially wary of those met on dating apps and other online platforms. Reserve special vigilance for ATMs, too. And if you're unlucky enough to get mugged — do not resist.

