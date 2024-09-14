Spot Tons Of Wildlife At This Remote Minnesota Wilderness With Over 1,000 Lakes And No Roads

Loons are just one of the many bird species that you can find in Boundary Waters. The area is used by hundreds of bird species, from those that nest there to those that migrate through. You can expect to see bald eagles, hawks, geese, ducks, all kinds of woodpeckers, and more. Bring your binoculars!

As for mammals, you have a chance of seeing moose at Boundary Waters. Thousands of them live in this area, and they like the shorelines and marshes. You have more of a chance of seeing them if you keep your voice down as you paddle. You might also see river otters, beavers, and muskrats.

Then there are the predators. While you aren't likely to see one, you might hear a timberwolf howl from your campsite at night — another memorable sound from a visit to Boundary Waters. Black bears also make their homes in the forests here. But not to worry, these predators aren't all that interested in people; just keep your campsite clean, and you shouldn't have any trouble.