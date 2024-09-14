This Gorgeous Destination Is One Of The Most Budget-Friendly Island Getaways From The US
There's no need to travel halfway around the planet to find a place that offers beautiful beaches with stunningly clear water, as well as luxurious stays for the budget-friendly traveler looking to save a few coins, when there are ideal options just a short flight, cruise, or ferry ride away. Take Grand Bahama Island, for instance, as it is located approximately 121 miles from Miami, Florida, making it an ideal getaway for people looking to stay closer to home. Upon arrival, you can switch your phone to "Do Not Disturb" and order another piña colada without worrying about how much money you've already spent since most stays, activities, and meals at this relaxing utopia are quite affordable.
Load up your days swimming with dolphins, trying the local brews, or catching some Vitamin D tanning on the soft sand beaches, where you'll be sure you've reached paradise. Whether you're sailing on a cruise, staying at one of their tropical accommodations, or taking a day trip to the island, you'll return home wishing you never left — however, you'll be ecstatic that your vacation didn't break the bank.
Grand Bahama Island relies on tourism
The Ministry for Grand Bahama's goal is to revitalize this region as a mecca for tourism. The destination is filled with activities for every kind of traveler, especially anyone looking for the best snorkeling spots in the Bahamas. You can explore phenomenal coral reefs and paddle alongside dolphins for only $65 with a group like UNEXSO. This 2.5-hour experience includes a dolphin trainer who will guide you toward the mammals and show you how to swim with them for a very special photo-op.
If you're not so much a thrill-seeker, you can visit one of the island's incredible national parks, like Lucayan National Park. Nature trails spiral through the trees leading to a hidden cenote, Ben's Cave, "one of the largest underwater cave systems in the world," according to Bahamas National Trust. The surrounding area, Gold Rock Beach, is like one massive sand bar, where you can be ankle-deep in the sparkling sea. Not only has the park been awarded TripAdvisor's Traveler Choice for 2024, but reviewers on TripAdvisor named it one of the most beautiful beaches in the world in December 2023. Entrance to the park is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $6 for kids.
Finally, end your day at Port Lucaya, a marketplace in the heart of the city, shopping at the little boutiques and grabbing a bite of traditional cuisine at some of the best dining spots in the Bahamas.
How to get to Grand Bahama Island and where to stay
You might wonder what the catch is, but there is none. Even transportation and accommodations are affordable and effortless to book. There are many options to choose from, including a ferry ride from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that only costs $137 one way. The ferry company, Balearia Caribbean, also offers round trips and hotel bundles. Grand Bahama Island is a major cruise port, and sailing there by ship can be as low as $385 for a 3-night voyage on Royal Caribbean, including accommodations and meals, which comes out to approximately $128 per night. However, if you don't live in the Sunshine State, you can even consider a plane ride, which would vary in price from your origin location.
There are also plenty of hotels and resorts on the island. A quick Google search reveals that 4- and 5-star hotels, like the Coral Beach Hotel, can be marked down to $118 per night, or you can reserve the Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort for a mere $207 per night. This resort is all-inclusive with a spa, golf course, and infinity pool that overlooks the ocean, offering some priceless views. With all the money you'll save on Grand Bahama Island for one trip, you'll probably even have enough to return for another trip.