This Gorgeous Destination Is One Of The Most Budget-Friendly Island Getaways From The US

The Ministry for Grand Bahama's goal is to revitalize this region as a mecca for tourism. The destination is filled with activities for every kind of traveler, especially anyone looking for the best snorkeling spots in the Bahamas. You can explore phenomenal coral reefs and paddle alongside dolphins for only $65 with a group like UNEXSO. This 2.5-hour experience includes a dolphin trainer who will guide you toward the mammals and show you how to swim with them for a very special photo-op.

Advertisement

If you're not so much a thrill-seeker, you can visit one of the island's incredible national parks, like Lucayan National Park. Nature trails spiral through the trees leading to a hidden cenote, Ben's Cave, "one of the largest underwater cave systems in the world," according to Bahamas National Trust. The surrounding area, Gold Rock Beach, is like one massive sand bar, where you can be ankle-deep in the sparkling sea. Not only has the park been awarded TripAdvisor's Traveler Choice for 2024, but reviewers on TripAdvisor named it one of the most beautiful beaches in the world in December 2023. Entrance to the park is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $6 for kids.

Finally, end your day at Port Lucaya, a marketplace in the heart of the city, shopping at the little boutiques and grabbing a bite of traditional cuisine at some of the best dining spots in the Bahamas.

Advertisement