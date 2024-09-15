Swim In Crystal-Clear Waters At This Wildly Underrated And Laidback Caribbean Island

Seven years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria swept through the British Virgin Islands, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake, Virgin Gorda is back. Some things have changed, but the essence of the island — long heralded as one of the most beautiful places in the British Virgin Islands — remains intact, so it's time to revisit the stunning island.

Located about 80 miles east of Puerto Rico, Virgin Gorda is the third largest in a string of about 60 islands that stretches along an archipelago between the Atlantic Ocean to the north and the Caribbean Sea to the south. Widely known as a premier sailing destination due in part to the proximity of individual islands creating a natural barrier that channels the steady trade winds while moderating their impact on the water, the British Virgin Islands caught the eye of the recreational sailing community in the mid-20th century. Virgin Gorda, in particular, drew sailors to its well-protected North Sound, where crystal-clear waters lap gently at the shore.

Three men who figured prominently in the development of Virgin Gorda as a vacation destination were part of that sailing community — Laurence Rockefeller, Basil Symonette, and Bert Kilbride. Each, in their own way, contributed to the laid-back tone that continues to define Virgin Gorda more than half a century later, making it especially appealing to both free-spirited sailors and landlubbers seeking friendly fun in the sun.

