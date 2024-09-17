California's Photogenic Brown Sand Beach Is Near Restaurants, Shops, And Charm
You might swoon over California's pristine white sand beaches, but there's a beach in San Mateo County that beckons nature lovers desiring a unique viewpoint of the Pacific. Located in Pacifica, Rockaway Beach is a coastal gem known for its distinct brown sand, setting it apart from the white sand dunes of the rest of the California coast. Its unique color comes from the erosion of nearby cliffs, with limestone and volcanic greenstone mixing together to tint the sand a deep cocoa color.
Rockaway Beach's dramatic rocky cliffs, brown sand, and rough surf offer enticing photo opportunities for anyone with a love of nature photography. Strolling along the beach is the best way to explore the area's rugged coastline, but there are hiking trails leading to open bluffs with wide-open views for taking in even more of this coastal town's beauty. The nearby town is home to charming local shops and oceanfront dining, making this destination a perfect day trip from San Francisco, which is just a short drive away.
How to spend your day in town near Rockaway Beach
Walking along the beach, surfing, and fishing are popular activities in the area, but hikers can also check out nearby bluff Mori Point via hiking trails at Rockaway Beach. This pristine open space offers panoramic views of the coast and the city, and there are even some remnants of historical structures left over from WWII.
Once you've exhausted your exploration of the beach, the nearby town offers some charming spots for shopping and dining. From Rockaway's popular farmer's market to local boutiques selling handmade items, trendy clothing, unique gifts, and more, you'll want to bring some spending money. For more shopping fun, head over to Historic Downtown Pacifica, where you can find everything from antiques to art and clothing and even cannabis. Plan your visit around the Second Saturday Neighborhood Markets to get the best of the area with more than 50 local businesses hawking their goods.
For dining in Rockaway Beach, Nick's Seafood Restaurant is a local haunt with a famous crab sandwich that beckons travelers and residents alike. Nick's also offers a great view of the sea and live music and dancing on Fridays and Saturdays. For something upscale, Moonraker features classic seafood under the creative direction of chef Jason Yeafoli. Located on the second floor of the Lighthouse Hotel, this spot is perfect for a romantic evening with ocean views.
Tips for planning your visit to Rockaway Beach
If you're coming from San Francisco, this unique beach town is just a 20-minute drive south. There are some bus lines running to the beach that take a bit longer, but they're great if you don't have a car or don't feel like driving. While Rockaway Beach is stunning, remember that the weather can be windy and somewhat chilly any time of the year, so plan accordingly by bringing a light jacket or sweater or layering your clothing to stay comfortable.
Rockaway isn't really the beach you go to for swimming because the waters can get pretty rough, but the stronger waves are attractive for advanced surfers. Walking along the beach and taking in the scenery is a major draw, especially during sunrise or sunset when the light brings out the contrast between the brown sands and blue skies and water.
If you've planned to stay for more than a day trip, nearby accommodations are available to keep you comfortable, many with oceanfront views and easy access to the beach. Online reviewers also mention the beach is great for whale watching, so bring your binoculars for an up-close look at majestic marine wildlife (and don't forget the seabirds if you're into bird watching).