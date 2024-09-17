California's Photogenic Brown Sand Beach Is Near Restaurants, Shops, And Charm

Walking along the beach, surfing, and fishing are popular activities in the area, but hikers can also check out nearby bluff Mori Point via hiking trails at Rockaway Beach. This pristine open space offers panoramic views of the coast and the city, and there are even some remnants of historical structures left over from WWII.

Once you've exhausted your exploration of the beach, the nearby town offers some charming spots for shopping and dining. From Rockaway's popular farmer's market to local boutiques selling handmade items, trendy clothing, unique gifts, and more, you'll want to bring some spending money. For more shopping fun, head over to Historic Downtown Pacifica, where you can find everything from antiques to art and clothing and even cannabis. Plan your visit around the Second Saturday Neighborhood Markets to get the best of the area with more than 50 local businesses hawking their goods.

For dining in Rockaway Beach, Nick's Seafood Restaurant is a local haunt with a famous crab sandwich that beckons travelers and residents alike. Nick's also offers a great view of the sea and live music and dancing on Fridays and Saturdays. For something upscale, Moonraker features classic seafood under the creative direction of chef Jason Yeafoli. Located on the second floor of the Lighthouse Hotel, this spot is perfect for a romantic evening with ocean views.

