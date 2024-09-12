'The Perfect Couple' Propels Nantucket To The Top Of Travel Wish Lists

With the highly-bingeable mystery series "The Perfect Couple" claiming its place as Netflix's #1 TV show in the first week of its release, it's no surprise that interest in its beautiful, beachy setting, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is surging. In fact, searches for the luxurious island retreat are up 1,350% in the wake of the show's premiere. While the majority of the series was actually filmed in the Cape Cod town of Chatham, the real sunny Nantucket shines through thanks to the series' use of establishing shots of the island.

It makes sense that viewers are falling in love with Nantucket. It's far more than just a setting: the show's stellar cinematography uses the island's landscape to tell its story. Opulent buildings bathed in bright sunlight show the extravagant lifestyle of its cast of characters set against the backdrop of the moody Atlantic Ocean that surrounds the island, creating a sense of isolation and mystery, with promises of something deeper going on under the surface.

While you'll probably want to skip the shocking crime, plot twists, and deep dive into family secrets that have kept viewers on the edge of their seats since "The Perfect Couple" premiered, you can have a thrilling adventure of your own in this incredible place. Although the series takes place around the 4th of July, you don't have to wait until next summer to plan a "Perfect Couple"-inspired getaway. Nantucket is definitely worth visiting in the off-season, too.

