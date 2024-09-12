'The Perfect Couple' Propels Nantucket To The Top Of Travel Wish Lists
With the highly-bingeable mystery series "The Perfect Couple" claiming its place as Netflix's #1 TV show in the first week of its release, it's no surprise that interest in its beautiful, beachy setting, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is surging. In fact, searches for the luxurious island retreat are up 1,350% in the wake of the show's premiere. While the majority of the series was actually filmed in the Cape Cod town of Chatham, the real sunny Nantucket shines through thanks to the series' use of establishing shots of the island.
It makes sense that viewers are falling in love with Nantucket. It's far more than just a setting: the show's stellar cinematography uses the island's landscape to tell its story. Opulent buildings bathed in bright sunlight show the extravagant lifestyle of its cast of characters set against the backdrop of the moody Atlantic Ocean that surrounds the island, creating a sense of isolation and mystery, with promises of something deeper going on under the surface.
While you'll probably want to skip the shocking crime, plot twists, and deep dive into family secrets that have kept viewers on the edge of their seats since "The Perfect Couple" premiered, you can have a thrilling adventure of your own in this incredible place. Although the series takes place around the 4th of July, you don't have to wait until next summer to plan a "Perfect Couple"-inspired getaway. Nantucket is definitely worth visiting in the off-season, too.
Step into Perfect Couple by visiting its filming locations
Since "The Perfect Couple" was released, searches for where it was filmed have shot up by 300%. If you're one of the many people looking to explore some of the actual locations that were shot on Nantucket, you're in luck. While the actual Winbury mansion is located just a ferry ride away in Cape Cod, you can enjoy a picturesque walk down Nantucket's Main Street and visit some of the real places where the production was filmed. If you can wait until December, you can enjoy Nantucket's "Christmas Stroll," listen to caroling, and appreciate the Christmas market at the same time.
You may recognize the outside of The Brotherhood of Thieves Restaurant from the show, and you should definitely stop in and experience this unique restaurant for yourself — especially their 1840s-inspired "Whaling Bar and Tavern." While you won't actually find a novel written by Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) on display, you won't want to miss the local book store, Mitchell's Book Corner. They have a wide selection of books by Elin Hilderbrand, the author of the original novel that inspired the TV series, including some autographed copies. Hilderbrand's novels all take place on the island of Nantucket, so they're the perfect choice for you to relax and read on the beach during your trip.
Luxury stays fit for the Winburys
Despite the grisly outcome of the nuptials in "The Perfect Couple," searches for Nantucket wedding venues have risen by 100% since the show's premiere. While nearby Cape Cod might boast some of the best B&Bs in the country, Nantucket has its fair share of gorgeous places where you can stay the night. For those enamored by the idea of having a Nantucket wedding fit for the Winburys, there are a few options that will make you feel transported into the screen — without the pervasive sense of foreboding, of course.
Whether you're looking to get married or just want to spend a weekend in Nantucket luxury, you should explore the coastal White Elephant hotel [pictured], which might fulfill your desire for impressive architecture and views of the harbor, or The Wauwinet, a luxury resort that's located right on the Nantucket Bay.
Although it's a bit smaller than the sprawling mansion in "The Perfect Couple," you should also consider Greydon House. This hotel has only 20 rooms, and guests may find its blue and white patterned decor to be perfectly reminiscent of the color scheme the production designers for the series favored. Greydon House is also known for its cocktails, especially mojitos, so you might be able to persuade your bartender to make you the Netflix series' signature drink – a blackberry mojito.