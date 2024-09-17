Breathe In The World's Cleanest Air At This Picturesque European City Perfect For A Vacation
Zurich — the largest city in Switzerland and one of the world's global banking centers — has always been a major draw for travelers, particularly those in the financial world, who frequently come to the city on business. However, Zurich has also built a reputation in recent years as one of Europe's healthiest travel destinations thanks to its immaculate air quality, which studies have shown is the best of any major world city (per Airly).
The quality of the air in the places we visit isn't usually at the forefront of most travelers' minds, but maybe it should be. According to the World Health Organization, it has major repercussions for physical health, with cleaner air proving to prevent the development of lung conditions such as asthma and emphysema, as well as coronary diseases and diabetes. It can also improve the life expectancy, fertility, and overall health of the people who live there.
The fact that Zurich's air quality is paired with a picturesque landscape, both within the city limits and in the nearby countryside, has helped attract a new generation of travelers to the city. Not only are travelers exploring the landscape and open air, but they are also enjoying Zurich's unique culture, cuisine, and nightlife.
Urban clean air experiences in Zurich
For those looking for an outdoor vacation with all the amenities of a city break, Zurich will prove to be a dream destination. Famously picturesque, the city is ideal for urban exploring while also enjoying a healthy dose of nature — and, of course, lungfuls of clean air.
One of the must-see attractions of the city is Lake Zurich (pictured), a sprawling body of pristine water that has been attracting visitors for hundreds of years. A great location to take a swim during warm weather (though Lake Zurich is also a famous ice swimming destination), the lake is dotted with spots to hire boats and sun loungers, meaning you can skip other European beach destinations with your Zurich city break. Lake Zurich also offers many of the city's finest restaurants and bars.
Another breathtaking feature of Zurich's landscape is Uetliberg, the leafy hilltop overlooking the city which provides some of the finest views of its unique architecture. Speaking of which, those looking to get a feel of the city streets should check out the Old Town, which dates back to the 13th century and features Neiderdorf, an exquisitely preserved medieval neighborhood teeming with cafes and culture. And animal lovers can't forgo a visit to the Zoo Zürich, a near-century-old institution considered one of the finest zoos in Europe.
How to experience Zurich's amazing air quality
Luckily for international travelers, Zurich's status as one of the world's major financial centers means that it is very well connected, with a major airport (ZRH) receiving around 275 flights per day. U.S. cities flying to Zurich include San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Denver (DEN), Boston (BOS), and New York (both EWR and JFK). For those already in Europe, Zurich is also accessible by train — including night trains with sleeper cabins — or bus.
The summer months between June and August generally have the sunniest weather, making them a good choice for a visit. This is also the time when Zurich holds the majority of its outdoor events and festivals, perfect for those who want to spend the majority of their stay in the open air. However, the winter months are also known for great Christmas markets, and the city's indoor spas offer a warming contrast to the colder weather outside. No wonder experts are turning travelers away from other destinations in Switzerland and pointing them in the direction of Zurich.