Breathe In The World's Cleanest Air At This Picturesque European City Perfect For A Vacation

Zurich — the largest city in Switzerland and one of the world's global banking centers — has always been a major draw for travelers, particularly those in the financial world, who frequently come to the city on business. However, Zurich has also built a reputation in recent years as one of Europe's healthiest travel destinations thanks to its immaculate air quality, which studies have shown is the best of any major world city (per Airly).

The quality of the air in the places we visit isn't usually at the forefront of most travelers' minds, but maybe it should be. According to the World Health Organization, it has major repercussions for physical health, with cleaner air proving to prevent the development of lung conditions such as asthma and emphysema, as well as coronary diseases and diabetes. It can also improve the life expectancy, fertility, and overall health of the people who live there.

The fact that Zurich's air quality is paired with a picturesque landscape, both within the city limits and in the nearby countryside, has helped attract a new generation of travelers to the city. Not only are travelers exploring the landscape and open air, but they are also enjoying Zurich's unique culture, cuisine, and nightlife.

