Ditch Crowds At This Italian Island Paradise With Bright Blue Water And Whitewashed Buildings

The furthest of the three-island archipelago located off of Sicily's west coast, Marettimo is an island that many daytrippers miss out on. Alongside its sister islands of Levanzo and Favignana, Marettimo is a part of the Egadi Islands, which are very different in geology from the volcanic Aeolian Islands on the other side of Sicily. Instead of lava-spewing volcanoes and black sand beaches, the Egadis are rocky and mountainous, with only a few sandy beaches located on the busiest island, Favignana. Marettimo has only one town and exclusively rocky beaches — but that's not why you make the trip out here.

Marettimo's shining attributes are its electric blue waters and sea caves that can be visited daily by tourist boats that will stop and let you jump off for a swim. Like diving into a tall glass of water, the clarity of the sea around Marettimo is a credit to the area's designation as a Marine Protected Area. With bountiful and thriving sea life beneath the surface to boot, this is one place you will not want to forget your snorkel when you visit.