A Vibrant, Uncrowded Fall Getaway Awaits At This Small But Mighty Massachusetts Mountain Town

Windy Hill Farm, Stockbridge is a New England town frozen in time. Home to a plethora of historic sites, you won't want to miss the town's most renowned attraction: the Norman Rockwell Museum. Boasting the world's largest collection of Rockwell's art, the museum includes his famous painting "Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas," which captures the small town charm of the place where he spent the last 25 years of his life. Open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M., you can visit the museum for $25, and tour the Norman Rockwell Studio for an additional $10.

Lined with colonial-style storefronts and restaurants, take a stroll down Main Street, and you'll feel like you're stepping into a real-life Rockwell painting. Slip into Once Upon a Table for European-style bistro fare, or The Main Street Cafe for a charming New England breakfast or lunch. Afterwards, you can continue west down Main Street to marvel at the town's historic homesteads. Built during the Gilded Age, you'll see everything from beautiful cottages like the Mission House, to grandiose estates like the Chesterwood, which houses an art museum and sculpture garden.

If you're looking to catch some fall foliage on your trip, check out the nearby Gould Meadows, which has several easily accessible trails that lead to gorgeous views of the Berkshire mountains. The Mary V. Flynn trail is another popular option recommended for hikers of all levels who want a glimpse of Stockbridge's natural beauty during the autumn season. Finally, for more seasonal outdoor activities, take a short five minute drive outside of town and visit Windy Hill Farm for apple picking.

