Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru offers an array of luxurious accommodations, including bungalows and overwater villas, each providing stunning views and direct access to the crystal-clear waters. The overwater villas come with ladders that lead directly into the lagoon, perfect for snorkeling. Guests can also enjoy a variety of activities such as private turtle trips, boat tours, and a full-day marine biologist course, in which they can witness the turtles' rehabilitation firsthand and participate in their release back into the wild. Swimming with manta rays is one of the best things to do anywhere in the Maldives, and it is offered here as well. The resort also offers opportunities for water sports, including scuba diving certifications, allowing guests to engage more deeply with the vibrant marine ecosystem.

Families visiting the Maldives with young kids should consider staying at the Kuda Huraa location, not only for its accessibility, but also because it offers a 3-hour junior marine course, in addition to other activities. For those seeking ultimate exclusivity, the resort's private 2-acre island, Voavah, is available for booking with up to 21 guests. This experience includes a private yacht and tailored dining experience with a private chef, ensuring that every aspect of your stay is as personalized and luxurious as possible.

A stay at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru is more than just a luxury vacation; it's an opportunity to actively participate in marine conservation and make a meaningful contribution to the protection of sea turtles. With its stunning natural beauty, educational programs, and exclusive amenities, the property offers a unique experience that blends relaxation with purposeful engagement.

