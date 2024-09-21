The Best Time And Place To Swim With Turtles In The Galápagos Islands
If you've ever dreamed of an unforgettable encounter with sea turtles, the Galápagos Islands offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Situated 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, this breathtaking archipelago is comprised of 19 islands — 13 of them large, 6 smaller — and many other islets all born from powerful volcanic activity. Home to 13 active volcanoes, the Galápagos is one of the most geologically dynamic regions on Earth, with eruptions as recent as March 2024. However, these are always being monitored by specialists, and if an area is deemed unsafe it is usually closed to visitors. Against this dramatic backdrop, the islands offer pristine waters, vibrant marine life, and the perfect environment for swimming alongside these ancient and graceful creatures.
The Galápagos Islands boast exceptional weather, making them a year-round destination. Rather than the traditional four seasons, the islands experience two distinct seasons: Wet and dry. The wet season, from December to June, brings a more tropical climate with temperatures ranging from 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit and frequent rain showers. During this time, the warmer and calmer ocean conditions make it ideal for swimming and snorkeling. It's also prime time for the breathtaking adventure of swimming with sea turtles, as this season coincides with their nesting period, offering a unique chance to witness these majestic creatures up close.
The dry season, from July to December, ushers in cooler temperatures, between 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and misty fog known as "garúa." While this season may present lower underwater visibility, making it less favorable for sea turtle encounters, it offers a host of other wildlife experiences. Penguins, sea lions, and the island's other fascinating species are more active, and it's the perfect time for adventurous scuba diving.
Where to swim with sea turtles in the Galápagos Islands
Swimming with sea turtles is a magical experience that belongs on every ocean lover's bucket list, and this is one of the world's best destinations for such encounters. This extraordinary archipelago is not only renowned for its diverse wildlife, but it is home to its very own species of sea turtle: The Galápagos green sea turtle. These magnificent creatures thrive in the islands' waters, feeding on algae in the shallow areas, making them relatively easy to spot while snorkeling. Though they don't travel in groups, encountering one often means there's another close by, adding to the sense of wonder.
Green sea turtles inhabit many areas across the Galápagos Islands, but some of the top spots to encounter them include the tranquil Bachas Beach on Santa Cruz Island, vibrant waters of Punta Cormorant and La Lobería on Floreana Island, rugged coastline of Punta Vicente Roca and the otherworldly Los Túneles on Isabela, and pristine shores of Gardner Bay on Española Island. Visitors to certain beaches may notice signs from park services marking their nests to protect these important breeding grounds. A fascinating fact about these gentle creatures is that males never leave the water, while females make their way onto the beaches to nest and lay eggs — a ritual that adds to the islands' enchanting natural beauty.
From watching them glide gracefully through the clear waters to witnessing their nesting rituals on sandy shores, the Galápagos Islands offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore the delicate balance between land and sea.