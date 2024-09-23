The Most Unique Way To See Niagara Falls Up Close And Personal

The waters of the Niagara River flow between New York state in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, draining four of the Great Lakes into the dramatic display we call Niagara Falls. Between power stations in both countries, the natural wonder can produce 4 million kilowatts of electricity per day by pushing more than 3,000 tons of water per second over the edge. So while you can swim in some waterfalls in the U.S., you don't want to go down this rushing cascade. If you've ever ridden a boat underneath the flowing water or walked across the bridge and seen it from above, you've experienced some of that energy. To match the serious drama of the rapids, skip the pernicious tourist traps of Niagara Falls and instead clip into a wild adrenaline rush by soaring 2,200 feet down a zipline at more than 40 miles per hour.

From the Canadian side of the falls at Grand View Marketplace, you'll climb up the launch tower to the deck above the river. Once you're strapped in, you'll cross the water past the American Falls and onto an observation deck at the base of Horseshoe Falls. While the wait can take up to two hours, the zipline experience lasts only about 60 seconds — so keep your eyes open to see the spectacular views as your heart rate begins to rise.