The Most Unique Way To See Niagara Falls Up Close And Personal
The waters of the Niagara River flow between New York state in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, draining four of the Great Lakes into the dramatic display we call Niagara Falls. Between power stations in both countries, the natural wonder can produce 4 million kilowatts of electricity per day by pushing more than 3,000 tons of water per second over the edge. So while you can swim in some waterfalls in the U.S., you don't want to go down this rushing cascade. If you've ever ridden a boat underneath the flowing water or walked across the bridge and seen it from above, you've experienced some of that energy. To match the serious drama of the rapids, skip the pernicious tourist traps of Niagara Falls and instead clip into a wild adrenaline rush by soaring 2,200 feet down a zipline at more than 40 miles per hour.
From the Canadian side of the falls at Grand View Marketplace, you'll climb up the launch tower to the deck above the river. Once you're strapped in, you'll cross the water past the American Falls and onto an observation deck at the base of Horseshoe Falls. While the wait can take up to two hours, the zipline experience lasts only about 60 seconds — so keep your eyes open to see the spectacular views as your heart rate begins to rise.
Read the fine print and choose the perfect time to experience the falls
A single ride on the Wildplay Zipline at Niagara Falls costs $69.99 in Canadian dollars, which is about $51.50 USD. You can book directly at the kiosk at the Falls, where wait times can be up to two hours or longer if it is a particularly windy day. However, you can book a Skip the Line ticket in advance for $99.99 CAD ($73.56 USD) and expect a 20- or 30-minute wait. Sunday through Thursday, the zipline is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it stays open later until 9 p.m. To skip the lines without paying for it, plan to show up first thing in the morning. Be sure to check the availability before booking your trip.
Aspiring zipliners will be taken through safety protocol, and their belongings will be stored in a zipper pouch attached to your harness. You must also complete a safety waiver, which should be signed by adult guardians if the participant is under 19. Zipliners must be at least 7 years old and weigh a maximum of 275 pounds to ride. If you've got a GoPro camera, bring it with a strap that connects to your helmet, chest, or wrist, and make sure it doesn't extend outside of the zipline chair. After braving this zipline, check out some of the best things to do in Niagara Falls.