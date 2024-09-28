The Gorgeous Group Of Florida Islands To Visit For A Crowd-Free Escape Full Of Natural Beauty

Renowned for its sunny beaches, pastel-colored architecture, and bustling nightlife, Key West is a longtime favorite Florida island destination that draws in hordes of tourists from far and wide. As with any popular vacation spot, though, it's bound to get crowded, especially during the busy summer months. Luckily, tucked into the beautiful backcountry of the Florida Keys is a string of islands that are perfect for a peaceful escape.

Snipe Keys is a secluded oasis surrounded by pristine Gulf waters, mangrove trees, and white sandy beaches that's perfect for a peaceful retreat. Just about 25 – 30 minutes from Key West by boat, the picturesque area is beloved by many Florida locals because it remains untouched. Although the area can get crowded with boats during holidays like Labor Day, there are no hotels or places to camp on the island, so it's rarely overwhelmed with people. From private boat tours and interactive sea safaris, to water sports and secluded island sunbathing, there are plenty of activities to enjoy that are a stone's throw away from the tourist-ridden Key West. If you're yearning for a serene tropical retreat where you can luxuriate in uncrowded, nature-filled bliss, this hidden gem island is for you.

