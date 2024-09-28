The Gorgeous Group Of Florida Islands To Visit For A Crowd-Free Escape Full Of Natural Beauty
Renowned for its sunny beaches, pastel-colored architecture, and bustling nightlife, Key West is a longtime favorite Florida island destination that draws in hordes of tourists from far and wide. As with any popular vacation spot, though, it's bound to get crowded, especially during the busy summer months. Luckily, tucked into the beautiful backcountry of the Florida Keys is a string of islands that are perfect for a peaceful escape.
Snipe Keys is a secluded oasis surrounded by pristine Gulf waters, mangrove trees, and white sandy beaches that's perfect for a peaceful retreat. Just about 25 – 30 minutes from Key West by boat, the picturesque area is beloved by many Florida locals because it remains untouched. Although the area can get crowded with boats during holidays like Labor Day, there are no hotels or places to camp on the island, so it's rarely overwhelmed with people. From private boat tours and interactive sea safaris, to water sports and secluded island sunbathing, there are plenty of activities to enjoy that are a stone's throw away from the tourist-ridden Key West. If you're yearning for a serene tropical retreat where you can luxuriate in uncrowded, nature-filled bliss, this hidden gem island is for you.
Explore the pristine waters and serene beaches of Snipe Keys
Because there are no bridges connecting it to Key West, Snipe Keys is only reachable by boat. However, while it is possible to rent a boat and attempt the journey yourself, keep in mind that the oceanic waters can be shallow and hard to navigate in some spots. For this reason, it's highly recommended to charter a boat with an experienced sea captain to help you get to Snipes Key safely. There are many touring companies based in Key West providing experiences that include Snipes Point and its sandbar as a stop. Fitting up to six people in a boat, Low Tide Charter offers private sandbar tours starting at $450 for 2.5 hours.
Once you arrive to the sandbar, you'll find a beautiful and peaceful beach oasis. While the island can get crowded on weekends and holidays, early mornings and weekdays are ideal for a serene retreat. If you're looking for a relaxing afternoon, there are plenty of secret spots and quiet, no-wake zones to roll out a beach towel and read a book while soaking up the sun. For a photo finish, snap a picture on the famous swing at Snipes Point. Dangling from a low tree branch, the Instagram-worthy swing hangs over the sandbar's clear waters whenever the tide is high.
Snorkel with marine animals around the sandbar
If water activities are more your speed, Snipes Key is a great island for snorkeling, swimming, or paddle boarding. Around the key, you'll have the chance to swim in calm, clear waters alongside an array of marine animals, from playful dolphins to darting sea turtles. Some tourists have even encountered sharks near the sandbar. Most common to the area are nurse sharks, an unthreatening, catfish-like breed that only attack out of self-defense.
@islandvibecharterskw
Snipe Keys Sandbar is a popular boater's hangout. The crystal clear water and white sand are just a short boat ride from Key West. Sharks are a common sighting but little attention is given to them since they are usually begging for fried chicken, a typical boat food in Key West #islandlife #keywest #snipekeys #sandbar #sharks #boatlife #ocean #island #islandvibecharterskw
Prior to embarking on your tour, you can pick up your equipment at a shop in Key West. Sea, Key West offers snorkels, fins, and wetsuits for rent, ranging from $12 – $18 a day, and paddle boards for purchase. Some of the boat touring companies also provide equipment as part of their experience. Casual Monday Charters, for instance, offers guided snorkel tours that take you around the beautiful Keys backcountry and last approximately four hours. Prices start at $700 for up to 6 people. You can also book the Sunset Cruise and end your day by soaking in an incomparable sunset over the Keys.