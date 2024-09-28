Full Of Secluded Coves And Colorful Homes, This Underrated Caribbean Town Deserves A Visit
The capital of the Dutch island of Curaçao, Willemstad is a Caribbean gem, blending colonial history with stunning natural beauty that should be on your radar. Founded in the 17th century as a trading outpost of the Dutch West India Company, Willemstad draws travelers with its unique architecture that fuses traditional Dutch and colorful Caribbean styles. The historic city and harbor were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997 due to its well-preserved and authentic buildings that were expertly designed centuries ago.
While travelers are intrigued by the quaintness of Willemstad, it wouldn't be a trip to the Caribbean without visiting the beach. Not far from the city are lovely coves of white sand lapped by the turquoise waves of the Caribbean Sea. If you want to go further afield, boat charters can comb the coast to find remote beaches that also offer fantastic snorkeling and diving. Unlike other Caribbean islands with distinct seasons, Curaçao is relatively dry and sunny year round, with average temperatures hovering between 78 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and no threat of hurricanes.
The best beaches on Curaçao
The island of Curaçao is blessed with magnificent powdery stretches of sand, as well as more intimate coves and lagoons framed by rocks and lush vegetation. The closest beach to Willemstad is Mambo Beach, a popular and lively man-made beachfront lined with restaurants, beach clubs, shops, and more. It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and has an entrance fee of $3.50, with beach chair and umbrella rentals drawing additional fees.
For those who want a more peaceful beach experience, head to the beaches along Curaçao's northwest coast. Grote Knip, a crescent cove paradise fringed by palm trees and luminous azure waters, was voted Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2024. Travelers rave about its jaw-dropping beauty, uncrowded shoreline, and thrilling cliff jumping. Another favorite is Cas Abao, with remarkable snorkeling at healthy reefs right offshore. For a truly castaway adventure, sail over to Klein Curaçao, a tiny gem of an island off the main island's southern coast, that's famous for its shipwreck, incredible diving, and unspoiled ribbons of white-sand beaches.
Colorful architecture to see in Willemstad
The most iconic image of Curaçao is the candy-colored collective of old Dutch buildings lining the harbor in Willemstad, known as Handelskade. Once all white, these buildings were said to be painted vibrant shades starting in the 1800s because the glare gave the governor headaches. To snap the iconic photo of the painted buildings, walk along the floating Queen Emma pedestrian bridge that faces the fanciful facades. Beyond Handelskade, in the old town known as Punda, you'll find souvenir shops, excellent restaurants and cafés, and art galleries for browsing.
To see more vividly painted residences, walk into the nearby neighborhood of Pietermaai. With the rapid growth of Willemstad, which was once a walled city and slave trading center, wealthy Dutch merchants built elegant mansions outside the city's gates in Pietermaai in the 18th and 19th centuries. By the 20th century, after the slave trade was outlawed, the area fell into despair and these once grand homes were abandoned. It wasn't until the late 1990s that the neighborhood underwent a revival and is now a trendy district with jazz clubs, eclectic street art, and charming boutique hotels.