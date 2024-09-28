Full Of Secluded Coves And Colorful Homes, This Underrated Caribbean Town Deserves A Visit

The capital of the Dutch island of Curaçao, Willemstad is a Caribbean gem, blending colonial history with stunning natural beauty that should be on your radar. Founded in the 17th century as a trading outpost of the Dutch West India Company, Willemstad draws travelers with its unique architecture that fuses traditional Dutch and colorful Caribbean styles. The historic city and harbor were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997 due to its well-preserved and authentic buildings that were expertly designed centuries ago.

While travelers are intrigued by the quaintness of Willemstad, it wouldn't be a trip to the Caribbean without visiting the beach. Not far from the city are lovely coves of white sand lapped by the turquoise waves of the Caribbean Sea. If you want to go further afield, boat charters can comb the coast to find remote beaches that also offer fantastic snorkeling and diving. Unlike other Caribbean islands with distinct seasons, Curaçao is relatively dry and sunny year round, with average temperatures hovering between 78 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and no threat of hurricanes.