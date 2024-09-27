South America's Most Underrated City Promises An Unforgettable And Very Affordable Vacation
Soaring more than 9,000-feet above sea level, Quito sits majestically in the center of white-capped peaks. Encircled by ice-slicked glaciers and murmuring volcanoes, the natural surrounds of Ecuador's capital are as turbulent as its lengthy history. More than just a jump-off point for an unforgettable cruise around the Galápagos, Quito's bohemian neighborhoods, impeccably preserved colonial center, and burgeoning food scene are attracting increasing numbers of travelers the affordable city.
Visit during the dry season, from June to September, to avoid the peak April showers. Temperatures are fairly consistent year-round, remaining warm in the day and dropping considerably at night. It's an easily walkable city, so no need to rent a car. Taxis are very affordable and buses are even more so once you're comfortable with the local transport system. Despite the budget-friendly nature of this destination, safety is still a significant concern in Quito and Ecuador's other major cities in general. Solo female travelers should be especially cautious and be certain not to venture out to the streets alone after dark.
Juxtapose ancient history and artistic districts in Ecuador's capital
The geraniums draped from the balconies of Spanish-style townhouses, tinging whole streets fuchsia, show signs of life in the otherwise aged city center. Characterized by 16th century architecture and churches intricately ornamented with endemic gargoyles, the UNESCO World Heritage designated Old Town of Quito is the oldest of all of the capitals in South America. Before the Spanish conquistadors stormed over the Andean ridge, Quito was the northern capital of the Incan Empire, destroyed by the ancient empire in effort to protect it from colonial conquest. Join a tour traversing the centuries of well-preserved architecture for just $35 USD, or flit between rose-hued lanes and grandiose churches almost entirely free of charge in the small Old Town.
Outside of the rigid architectural rules of the Spanish center, Quito's younger neighborhoods spread color through the streets. Head to La Floresta to hop on a free street art walking tour and learn about the origins of the meticulously scrawled graffiti, political murals, and Indigenous-inspired designs that liven the laneways. Stick around the area to peak into community art studios and peruse contemporary galleries. Shop for artisanal goods in La Floresta Mercado Agroecológico and the wares of independent Ecuadorean designers in Libertina Tienda Galería.
Eat your way through Ecuador in Quito's diverse restaurants
Travelers seeking out the unique specialties all the locals seem to revel in should head to Parque José Navarro and join the lines for the street food stalls. Active every afternoon, you can rub shoulders with your fellow diners perched stove side and slurp down tripa mishqui (pork tripe with potatoes) or yaguarlocro, a satiating soup with lamb's intestines. If that doesn't sound too appealing but you still really want to get the most for your money, look for a small local spot selling almuerzos. They're ubiquitous across the city, normally include a soup, main course, rice dish, and juice, and typically cost less than $5 per person.
If you prefer to take advantage of Ecuador's relative affordability to really treat yourself to a high-end meal, Quito's fast-rising refined restaurant scene offers the perfect opportunity. Become acquainted with Ecuador's four distinct regions — the naturally rewarding and wildlife-packed Amazon, Andes, coast, and Galápagos — through their native ingredients at Quitu. Chef Juan Sebastián Pérez serves up 4- ($40), 6- ($55), or 9-course ($80) tasting menus that celebrate seasonal flavors and traditional techniques from across Ecuador's Indigenous land. Alternatively, taste the fusion of European immigration and South American agriculture at Chez Jérôme, where Pacific prawns are doused in orange blossom honey and the beef is seasoned with Malbec and cacao and served alongside yanayacu cheese. A steak dinner or delicate fish dish here will run you less than $35 for a main.