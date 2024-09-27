South America's Most Underrated City Promises An Unforgettable And Very Affordable Vacation

Soaring more than 9,000-feet above sea level, Quito sits majestically in the center of white-capped peaks. Encircled by ice-slicked glaciers and murmuring volcanoes, the natural surrounds of Ecuador's capital are as turbulent as its lengthy history. More than just a jump-off point for an unforgettable cruise around the Galápagos, Quito's bohemian neighborhoods, impeccably preserved colonial center, and burgeoning food scene are attracting increasing numbers of travelers the affordable city.

Visit during the dry season, from June to September, to avoid the peak April showers. Temperatures are fairly consistent year-round, remaining warm in the day and dropping considerably at night. It's an easily walkable city, so no need to rent a car. Taxis are very affordable and buses are even more so once you're comfortable with the local transport system. Despite the budget-friendly nature of this destination, safety is still a significant concern in Quito and Ecuador's other major cities in general. Solo female travelers should be especially cautious and be certain not to venture out to the streets alone after dark.