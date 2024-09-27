What Does It Mean When A 'Cabin Crawl' Is Happening On Your Cruise?

Since cabin crawls are arranged by passengers, you'll need to be proactive. Typically, they're organized through online forums before your cruise departs. To organize or join one, hop on the Cruise Critic website and look under the Roll Call to find your ship. It will be listed with the company, location, and dates.

Advertisement

In these Roll Call discussion groups, you can connect with other passengers before your upcoming trip. It's a great place to ask questions and plan get-togethers — including the cabin crawl. There's a chance someone on your ship has already organized one, so you can join the thread and offer up your cabin for viewing or simply be a participant. If nobody has taken the lead, organize the cabin crawl yourself!

Start a chat with an appropriate heading. A title like "Join our cabin crawl!" should be self-explanatory and draw the right attention. Be clear in your intro that you need volunteers to show their rooms to the other guests. Bear in mind that you should have a variety of different rooms, like interiors, ocean views, balconies, and suites. It's also important to secure a date, time, and meeting place for the cabin crawl. You'll want to do this in advance since not everyone will have access to Wi-Fi or phone coverage on board.

Advertisement