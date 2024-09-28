One Of The World's Best Ranked Beaches Is A Clear Water, Tranquil Caribbean Paradise
Voted the #3 beach in the world in 2023, Meads Bay on Anguilla is a true ocean lover's dream. The roughly 1-mile-long crescent of talcum-white sand is lapped by the clear turquoise waves of the Caribbean. Even though there are many beautiful beaches on Anguilla, Meads Bay's large size means the shore is often delightfully uncrowded. You can enjoy this tropical paradise like a true castaway, especially if you arrive early. The exceptional beach offers a range of watersport activities, from snorkeling to windsurfing, and luxury hotels and excellent restaurants dot the shoreline.
The beach's westward position also promises that the sunsets are particularly stunning. You can enjoy nature's end-of-day show with a drink in hand at one of Meads Bay's beach bars. Travelers should note that while Meads Bay is open to the public, there is no public transportation on Anguilla, so the only way to access the beach is to take a taxi or drive yourself. However, the best way to enjoy this idyllic Caribbean wonderland is to stay at one of the hotels right on the sand. What better way to wake up than to a view of one of the world's best beaches?
What to do at Meads Bay
You should time your visit to Meads Bay based on what water sports you want to do. The sea at Meads Bay is much calmer in the summer than in the winter and spring months, so it's the best time to visit for swimming, kayaking, paddling, and snorkeling. The windier winter and spring seasons bring wave conditions perfect for surfing and windsurfing. Beneath the water's surface, the diving and snorkeling right off shore is incredible, thanks to the area's healthy coral reefs that are rife with tropical fish.
Meads Bay also offers delicious restaurants and beach clubs for lunch. One of the island's most popular spots is Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack, located right on the sand. There, you can pick up tacos, sandwiches, and salads from the eatery and enjoy them at the provided picnic tables, or stay for dinner later at the restaurant. You can also rent a beach chair and umbrella from Blanchards for just $5 a day. For a more upscale experience, travelers should book a table at Savi Beach Club, a chic and sophisticated beachfront lounge that provides live music in addition to a spectacular view of the sand and water.
Where to stay on Meads Bay
The hotels lining Meads Bay are some of the island's best and most luxurious and will delight couples and families alike. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is perched on the western end of the beach, where it overlooks the stunning sandy expanse. The hotel offers private cabana rentals on Meads Bay (starting at $300 for eight hours) and hosts a Monday night barbecue for guests on the beach as well for $110 per person. A recent reviewer on Tripadvisor commented, "The FS resort was beautiful and nicely laid out with plenty of activities all on the setting of gorgeous Meads Bay!" Rooms at the Four Seasons start at $650 per night.
Another highly recommended resort on Meads Bay is the smaller boutique property Tranquility Beach, which boasts 15 suites and villas. The luxe retreat was awarded Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards Best of the Best in 2024, with a recent Tripadvisor reviewer praising the "capable and hospitable staff, committed to your happiness; innovative, beautiful, highly functional and clever architecture; all on beautiful Meads Bay." The hotel offers beach butler service and cushioned sun loungers to ensure your Meads Bay experience is especially pampering. Rooms here start at $637 per night.