One Of The World's Best Ranked Beaches Is A Clear Water, Tranquil Caribbean Paradise

Voted the #3 beach in the world in 2023, Meads Bay on Anguilla is a true ocean lover's dream. The roughly 1-mile-long crescent of talcum-white sand is lapped by the clear turquoise waves of the Caribbean. Even though there are many beautiful beaches on Anguilla, Meads Bay's large size means the shore is often delightfully uncrowded. You can enjoy this tropical paradise like a true castaway, especially if you arrive early. The exceptional beach offers a range of watersport activities, from snorkeling to windsurfing, and luxury hotels and excellent restaurants dot the shoreline.

The beach's westward position also promises that the sunsets are particularly stunning. You can enjoy nature's end-of-day show with a drink in hand at one of Meads Bay's beach bars. Travelers should note that while Meads Bay is open to the public, there is no public transportation on Anguilla, so the only way to access the beach is to take a taxi or drive yourself. However, the best way to enjoy this idyllic Caribbean wonderland is to stay at one of the hotels right on the sand. What better way to wake up than to a view of one of the world's best beaches?