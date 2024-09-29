A Thriving, Trendy, And Artsy Chicago Neighborhood Was Named One Of The Best In The World

A day in Logan Square can be as adventurous or as laid-back as you'd like. If you're up for some walking, head to The 606 Park and Trail system, a 2.7-mile path along an old elevated train line. It's named The 606 after the first three digits of every Chicago ZIP Code. You may also hear this trail system referred to as the Bloomingdale Trail. In addition to walking, running, or cycling the trail, you can check out public art, hang out in small parks, and see four different Chicago neighborhoods from this elevated spot. Dogs on leashes are also welcome, so become a pro at traveling with your pet and bring your four-legged friend along.

While you're out and about, be sure to add the stately, nearly 70-foot-tall Illinois Centennial Monument to your stops. Reviewers on Google mention this can't-miss spot as a great landmark to orient yourself or meet up with others, in addition to being a beautiful work of art. This area is also home to the Logan Square Arts Festival each summer, which benefits local non-profits. If you love historical architecture, take a deep dive into the Pillars and Porticos self-guided tour by Logan Square Preservation, featuring 22 historical sites in the area. You can also stop by Comfort Station, a building once used as a rest stop for trolley riders, now a free public art space. Every month, the calendar is full of work by local artists, music, and community-driven programs. Other great things to do in the area, especially when it's cold or rainy, include catching a film at the restored Logan Theatre or enjoying live music at Rosa's Lounge, a beloved spot for local blues.

