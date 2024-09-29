A Thriving, Trendy, And Artsy Chicago Neighborhood Was Named One Of The Best In The World
Do you think you live in the coolest neighborhood in the world? Hopefully, you're proud of your little corner of the globe, but residents of Logan Square in Chicago have bragging rights on this topic — their beloved neighborhood was just named one of the coolest. Situated on the city's Northwest Side, Logan Square is a vibrant blend of history, art, parks, and cultural heritage, with unique spots for dining and shopping. Time Out ranked it 34th on their 2024 list of "coolest neighborhoods in the world." It's one of just eight in the United States to receive the honor.
Logan Square began as a small farm on the outskirts of Chicago in the 1830s. Its growth accelerated after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 destroyed thousands of homes in the city. Over the decades, the community along Milwaukee Avenue faced economic challenges, including a decline in local industries. However, the community came together in the 1960s to form the Logan Square Neighborhood Association. This organization played a pivotal role in revitalization efforts, spearheading initiatives that improved the quality of life and transformed the neighborhood into the thriving, vibrant, diverse community it is today. Plus, visiting this eclectic corner of Chicago lets you avoid the tourist traps and experience the authentic side of the Windy City.
Spend a day in Logan Square
A day in Logan Square can be as adventurous or as laid-back as you'd like. If you're up for some walking, head to The 606 Park and Trail system, a 2.7-mile path along an old elevated train line. It's named The 606 after the first three digits of every Chicago ZIP Code. You may also hear this trail system referred to as the Bloomingdale Trail. In addition to walking, running, or cycling the trail, you can check out public art, hang out in small parks, and see four different Chicago neighborhoods from this elevated spot. Dogs on leashes are also welcome, so become a pro at traveling with your pet and bring your four-legged friend along.
While you're out and about, be sure to add the stately, nearly 70-foot-tall Illinois Centennial Monument to your stops. Reviewers on Google mention this can't-miss spot as a great landmark to orient yourself or meet up with others, in addition to being a beautiful work of art. This area is also home to the Logan Square Arts Festival each summer, which benefits local non-profits. If you love historical architecture, take a deep dive into the Pillars and Porticos self-guided tour by Logan Square Preservation, featuring 22 historical sites in the area. You can also stop by Comfort Station, a building once used as a rest stop for trolley riders, now a free public art space. Every month, the calendar is full of work by local artists, music, and community-driven programs. Other great things to do in the area, especially when it's cold or rainy, include catching a film at the restored Logan Theatre or enjoying live music at Rosa's Lounge, a beloved spot for local blues.
Eat and shop local in Logan Square
After all that activity, you'll want to find a great spot for some local food, and Logan Square has no shortage of restaurants and bars to choose from. One look at the menu of Lula Cafe on Kedzie Boulevard will have your mouth watering. This locally owned café started out in 1999 with a residential stove and used pots but has since become a James Beard-nominated powerhouse. Art is everywhere in Logan Square, and this spot is no different, both in the food they serve (Blue Cornmeal Tea Cake, anyone?) and in their line of merchandise celebrating this local gem. Be sure to check out their shop for tees, hoodies, posters, and even their own olive oil.
Visit on a Sunday from May to October to check out the Logan Square Farmers Market. This beloved event has been a local staple since 2005 and is full of community charm. Also known as LSqFM, this gathering space fosters entrepreneurship and supports local agriculture — fitting, since Logan Square itself started as farmland. You'll find everything from coffee beans to Sicilian street food, all while supporting local vendors in this thriving community — cool indeed.