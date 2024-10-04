See Waterfalls And Covered Bridges Painted In Foliage On One Of New England's Best Fall Hikes
Picture unique covered bridges, tumbling waterfalls, and leaves in every color of a sunset swirling around you in the biting autumn breeze: There's a reason New Hampshire is famous for its glorious fall days, all the sweeter for being so fleeting. One of the most iconic ways of experiencing the season is to get out and hike the Flume Gorge Trail, the jewel of the White Mountains, one of Samantha Brown's favorite destinations.
This hike is so popular that Franconia Notch State Park, where it's located, has actually implemented a version of traffic control. Lots of parks in the current outdoor recreation boom have implemented timed entrances for parking, but you'll need a timed entry ticket for the trail itself here. The one-way only loop costs a steep $18 in advance or $21 at the "door." But don't count on those walk-up tickets, as it does sell out. Is the Flume Gorge experience worth hassle with the crowds and spending the coin? In a word, yes. "In October the trees were in full fall color which provided a heart-warming backdrop to the rugged boulders, gentle cascades and the tranquility of wild nature," writes one Tripadvisor visitor. "The significant number of tourist seemed dwarfed by the sheer vastness of the place."
The 2.2-mile hike's opening act is a pretty red covered bridge that crosses the Pemigewasset River. New Hampshire boasts over 100 covered bridges, and there are a couple dozen of these historic gems in the White Mountains alone — suggesting a road trip itinerary for bridge buffs — but the 1871 Flume Bridge is one of the state's oldest. Its particularly graceful design, the red clapboard structure resting so delicately on its support beams, has an almost modern appearance.
The Flume Canyon hike
Now you're getting to the hike's main attraction, 800-foot long Flume Canyon. As high as 90 feet in places and as narrow as 12 feet, it's traversed by a seasonal boardwalk (be ready to climb stairs), while the rambunctious river cascades over several falls as it threads its way downriver. This is where the color show truly begins, with the electric moss and autumnal leaves bright against the cool, wet granite of the canyon walls. At the top of the gorge you're rewarded with a look at 45-foot high Avalanche Falls, a multi-tiered cascade that tumbles down the canyon, leaves swirling in the waters like flakes of fool's gold.
Near the end of your hike, you'll come to another of the trail's highlights: the Sentinel Pine Bridge (pictured). A magnificent pine stood watch over a deep, clear pool ringed by steep cliffs, until a hurricane toppled it in 1938. The great tree fell across the river, bridging the two banks, and clever engineers used a 60-foot section of it as the base for the construction of a covered footbridge. The result is a particularly charming example of harmonious design, and it's a delight to traipse across.
Now as a last fun feature, you'll have the option to take an alternate route through the Wolf's Den, a narrow canyon that will have you squeezing sideways and even crawling through a mossy slot canyon in the granite. Like the Flume Trail itself the Wolf's Den is one-way only, so consider the commitment if you have any hint of claustrophobia.
Beyond Flume Canyon
If the $17 per head ticket price gives you pause, listen to savvy travelers who have scouted the alternatives and head for another attraction in Franconia Notch State Park, The Basin (pictured). A stunning waterfall that plunges into a granite-walled abyss — a deep, glacier-carved pothole — surrounded by that same neon foliage, this spot is also a short 2.6 mile hike that packs a lot of visual punch. The route to the Basin is paved and wheelchair accessible but the hike gets rooty and rockier beyond, making it a moderately challenging trail overall.
Lucky leaf-peeper you, getting there (and back) is half the fun, as the 34-mile route to and from Franconia Notch along the Kancamagus Scenic Byway is one of the most famous fall road trips in New England. You might even encounter some slow, heavy traffic, but since you're here to see the leaf show, as flaming orange, russet, and red shimmer in the autumn breeze like fiery sequins, why not slow down and enjoy the ride? Breathe deep — there are few things more soothing than the bite of ozone in your nostrils right after a rain, especially after a brisk hike.