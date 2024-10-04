See Waterfalls And Covered Bridges Painted In Foliage On One Of New England's Best Fall Hikes

Picture unique covered bridges, tumbling waterfalls, and leaves in every color of a sunset swirling around you in the biting autumn breeze: There's a reason New Hampshire is famous for its glorious fall days, all the sweeter for being so fleeting. One of the most iconic ways of experiencing the season is to get out and hike the Flume Gorge Trail, the jewel of the White Mountains, one of Samantha Brown's favorite destinations.

Advertisement

This hike is so popular that Franconia Notch State Park, where it's located, has actually implemented a version of traffic control. Lots of parks in the current outdoor recreation boom have implemented timed entrances for parking, but you'll need a timed entry ticket for the trail itself here. The one-way only loop costs a steep $18 in advance or $21 at the "door." But don't count on those walk-up tickets, as it does sell out. Is the Flume Gorge experience worth hassle with the crowds and spending the coin? In a word, yes. "In October the trees were in full fall color which provided a heart-warming backdrop to the rugged boulders, gentle cascades and the tranquility of wild nature," writes one Tripadvisor visitor. "The significant number of tourist seemed dwarfed by the sheer vastness of the place."

Advertisement

The 2.2-mile hike's opening act is a pretty red covered bridge that crosses the Pemigewasset River. New Hampshire boasts over 100 covered bridges, and there are a couple dozen of these historic gems in the White Mountains alone — suggesting a road trip itinerary for bridge buffs — but the 1871 Flume Bridge is one of the state's oldest. Its particularly graceful design, the red clapboard structure resting so delicately on its support beams, has an almost modern appearance.