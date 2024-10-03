Fly Into One Of The World's Least Stressful Airports And You'll Land At An Island In Europe

Most people flying into Copenhagen Airport will never realize that they're on an island. Officially called Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup, it's on Amager Island, just 5 miles from the city center. Not only is the airport efficient, well-designed, and full of amenities, but it also is a mere 15-minute train ride from central Copenhagen. These are all attributes that help relieve the stress of modern-day travel as opposed to the chaos at Europe's most stressful airports.

As Scandinavia's largest airport, Copenhagen Airport has three terminals and averages 60,000 passengers per day. As of summer 2024, it serves over 160 destinations and is undergoing a multi-year improvement project all while maintaining excellent passenger traffic flow in modern facilities.

As for the island it sits on, Amager, visitors to Copenhagen might be surprised to learn that the city itself sits on two islands. The other one is called Zealand — not to be confused with New Zealand. Amager, which is 37 square miles, is much smaller than the 2,715-square-mile Zealand, which offers attractions like the Danish Riviera, Kronborg Castle, and various Viking archaeological sites. Denmark actually has 444 islands, and Amager is one of only 76 that are populated. Let's take a closer look at the airport and the island on which it's built.

