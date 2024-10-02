Avoid Kyoto's Tourist Crush For This Gorgeous Garden Prefecture Seeped In Samurai History

Known as the "Kyoto of the West" but with smaller crowds of tourists, Yamaguchi is the offbeat and more budget-friendly Japanese destination alternative to Kyoto. The capital, Yamaguchi City, has a gorgeous walking garden, Sesshu Garden, in Joe-ji Temple, with idyllic photo opportunities no matter the season. This city is less than an hour from Hagi, where the powerful samurai clan Mohri of the Chōshū Domain built their castle under the Tokugawa shogunate. If that doesn't convince you to visit, Yamaguchi is not only a beautiful Japanese city, but it's also comparatively more cost-effective than Kyoto and has five UNESCO World Heritage sites. The must-see site is Hagi Castle Town — it is so well-preserved that you can explore it using an Edo-era map!

Accessible on the bullet train from major Japanese cities and close to the Ube Airport, Yamaguchi City is an ideal starting point for your historical Japanese journey. Pack your bag and prepare to be saturated in the rich Japanese history and culture.

Spend a day exploring Yamaguchi City before venturing out. Although the national treasure, the five-story pagoda Rurikōji Temple, is under restoration until 2025, the surrounding Kozan Park is worth a visit. On the grounds of the garden is the Rosan-do, a traditional teahouse where the Chōshū daimyo (feudal lord), Mori Takachika, made significant political decisions. After a day of wandering, relax in the hot springs of the Yuda Onsen district. You can enjoy a soak followed by some skewers and beers at a nearby izakaya, a Japanese tavern, or spend the night in one of the many inns in the area.

