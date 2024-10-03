The Cruise Cabin AC Mistake You Might Not Realize You're Making

You're about to head off for a cruise, and you want to get the most out of it. You've looked up what to pack for a cruise, ensured you have a supply of Dramamine in case the seas are rough, and you're ready to set sail. But while you may have considered everything you need to bring with you, there is a mistake you may be making once you're on the open ocean that can make your voyage really uncomfortable, particularly if you're traveling to warmer climes. While you might assume the air conditioning is going to be on all the time in your cabin, if you happen to open the balcony door or even leave the handle unlocked, it could shut down the A/C system in your room. It's one of the tips that TikTok user @markjlifestyle mentions in a video made for first-time cruisers.

In the TikTok, which you can watch below, it's shown that the handle to the balcony door may be connected to the A/C unit so the cabin's cold air isn't wasted when the door is open. What's more, leaving the balcony door open can cause another issue, which is that it can cause a sort of vacuum, making the main door to your cabin really difficult to open if you leave the room. It's worth double-checking whether the balcony door is closed before you head out for cruise activities, and certainly before you go to sleep if the heat bothers you at night.