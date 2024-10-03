The Cruise Cabin AC Mistake You Might Not Realize You're Making
You're about to head off for a cruise, and you want to get the most out of it. You've looked up what to pack for a cruise, ensured you have a supply of Dramamine in case the seas are rough, and you're ready to set sail. But while you may have considered everything you need to bring with you, there is a mistake you may be making once you're on the open ocean that can make your voyage really uncomfortable, particularly if you're traveling to warmer climes. While you might assume the air conditioning is going to be on all the time in your cabin, if you happen to open the balcony door or even leave the handle unlocked, it could shut down the A/C system in your room. It's one of the tips that TikTok user @markjlifestyle mentions in a video made for first-time cruisers.
In the TikTok, which you can watch below, it's shown that the handle to the balcony door may be connected to the A/C unit so the cabin's cold air isn't wasted when the door is open. What's more, leaving the balcony door open can cause another issue, which is that it can cause a sort of vacuum, making the main door to your cabin really difficult to open if you leave the room. It's worth double-checking whether the balcony door is closed before you head out for cruise activities, and certainly before you go to sleep if the heat bothers you at night.
Why you shouldn't leave the balcony door open on a cruise ship
The Sleep Foundation recommends keeping your room between 65 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and if you're in a toasty part of the world, say, touring private Caribbean islands on your cruise ship, leaving that door open (meaning the air conditioning is off) can make you rather uncomfortable. While you may see a sign on the wall next to the door that gives you this information (and there appears to be one in the TikTok below), not all of us read them.
This information was confirmed by Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald. He posted a Facebook Live video where he answered questions that were sent to him by passengers. Some travelers said they thought it was very hot in their cabin and wondered if one person leaving a balcony door open could affect the air conditioning in other rooms around them. Heald responded, "If you leave your balcony door open, it only affects the temperature in your cabin. It does not shut off the air in other cabins around, but it will turn off your air conditioning. So, please, if you're in a balcony cabin, make sure your door is closed." Instead of leaving the balcony door open, if you need some fresh air, you can head up to one of the main decks and enjoy the salty sea air from there. That way, when you get back to your room, you can enjoy a cool and refreshing sleep.