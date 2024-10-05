The World's Largest Airport Terminal Is An Architectural Masterpiece With A Unique Layout

When it opened in 2019, Beijing-Daxing was expected to serve 72 million passengers annually by 2025. In August 2024, annual traffic, including inbound and outbound passengers, for the calendar year had exceeded 30 million, a 31% year-over-year increase over the same period in 2023. If all goes according to plan, the airport is expected to serve up to 100 million passengers annually by 2040. In 2019, the airport opened with four runways, but the forward-facing master plan paves the way for an additional three runways to be constructed as traffic increases. Earlier, we mentioned the six-armed starfish shape of the facility; that includes five corridors leading to boarding gates. The sixth leads to a state-of-the-art transportation hub that offers transfers via taxi or bus in addition to connections to local train service and access to China's national high-speed rail network, which is capable of whisking patrons between the airport and downtown Beijing in just 20 minutes.

Advertisement

That's good news for commuters and visitors, but it's also an added perk for passengers on extended layovers because the transportation hub makes it easy to skip out for a few hours to explore the local sights. Beijing Wildlife Park, for example, is about 20 minutes from the airport by taxi. Passengers on layover who are interested in exploring some of Beijing's top attractions —including the Temple of Heaven and Forbidden City — can confidently get there and back via taxi, rail, subway, or bus. If you set out to explore, it's probably a good idea to have a Chinese phrase book in your pocket.

On the other hand, an extended layover may be the perfect opportunity to get a bit of shut-eye — especially if you're traveling long-haul in a coach seat. A five-minute walk from the airport's central check-in desks, accessed via the corridor that also leads to the transportation hub, to the in-airport Aerotel Beijing offers private rooms (with showers) starting at about $50 per hour. Bookings grant access to the hotel's fitness center and Library Lounge, where amenities include a beverage menu, an à la carte menu, and scheduled buffet service. And, if you're wondering what happened to the now-retired Nanyuan Airport replaced by Beijing-Daxing, there's been talk about reopening the facility as an aviation museum.

Advertisement