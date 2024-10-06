Hidden In The Heart Of The Peruvian Jungle Is An Underrated Artsy City Called 'Colorful Land'
Nestled among the Ucayali River, near the Peruvian Amazon, lies a town that is often overlooked by tourists. Nicknamed Tierra Colorada (which means Colorful Land), Pucallpa is a port city chock-full of rich history, vibrant culture, and gorgeous local art. If you're the type of traveler who likes to dig a little bit deeper into every locale and uncover a side of the city that most visitors miss, the Pucallpa tour that showcases the history, photography, art, and culture of the region on Viator needs to be added to your must-do list.
During the 4-hour tour, you'll stray off the beaten path with a local tour guide via an air-conditioned vehicle (a true blessing if you know how humid this region can get) to immerse yourself in the culture of Pucallpa. Explore the Catedral de Pucallpa, Plaza de Armas, Plaza del Reloj, and Pruébalo Open Plaza to marvel at the architecture, discover the handiwork of local artisans, and learn about the production of art and sustainability in the region. Browse the vibrant murals made by indigenous Amazonians before stepping into a world of Ayahuasca-induced Neo-Amazonian art at artist Pablo Amaringo's museum. These pieces are a seriously stunning sight to behold. The tour ends on a sweet note with a trip to the Ucayali Chocolate Factory. Priced at just $30 per person, this tour is seriously a steal.
There's so much more to see and do in Pucallpa
After you've scratched beneath the surface, you'll most likely want to spend some more time exploring Pucallpa — there's still so much left to uncover. Get to know the city's indigenous Shipibo-Konibo community by taking a tour of their villages or shopping their handcrafted goods, which are well known for their designs that drip with ancient symbolism. Prime your appetite at one of the many markets and sample freshly foraged fruits and vegetables before hitting up a food stall (there are quite a few along both the Ucayali River and Yarinacocha Lake) to try juane, a traditional Amazonian rice and chicken delicacy. If you haven't had your fill of adventure yet, book a boat cruise along the Ucayali River to bask in the flora and fauna of the Amazon rainforest. It's honestly a must when you're in this area.
Perhaps you're just planning to pass through Pucallpa after visiting Machu Picchu, but if you want to spend a few days exploring the area, there are a couple of ecolodges or hotels with more modern amenities, depending on what your needs are. If true luxury is your vibe, you can book a yacht to take you through hot spots in Peru. Weather can sometimes be unpredictable, and the Amazon rainforest can get a little dangerous, so planning ahead is a necessity. If lots of outdoor activities are on your itinerary, the best time of the year to visit is dry season (which typically runs from May to October), and if you're on a budget, look for something between September and November.