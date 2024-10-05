Reasons Why Your Airbnb Reservation Request Was Denied By The Host
Launched in 2008, Airbnb has long been one of the best accommodation platforms on the internet. Travelers go to Airbnb in search of spare rooms, apartments, houses, and all manner of unique properties, from flying saucers in England to luxury private jets on the Indonesian coast. Also, in the best locations, it connects like-minded guests and hosts who value openness, connection, and community. Airbnb's reliable service underpins this vast network of quirky properties and interesting people — but it doesn't always go to plan.
Occasionally, hosts will deny a reservation request. Sometimes, hosts may even cancel last minute. In most cases, the issue will be a matter of time management or exceptional private circumstances rather than anything personal. After all, Airbnb has extensive rules against discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and other characteristics. It's possible that the dates requested simply aren't actually available. However, some denials aren't so easily explained and may require guests to look at their Airbnb presence and record.
Why was my reservation request denied?
If your reservation is denied without the host confirming calendar issues or other practical concerns on their side, you should consider how you appear on Airbnb. How many reviews do you have? Like so many services on the internet, trust is vital to Airbnb. A host cannot gauge a prospective guest without reviews and is therefore less likely to trust them with their property. The only thing categorically worse for a guest than no reviews are negative reviews, which can slash guests' chances with some hosts. This works both ways, of course — how risky are Airbnbs with no reviews?
If reviews aren't an issue, have a look at your request message. How did you come across? While some hosts run hands-off operations with self-check-in and prepared, almost automated messaging, others prefer a personal, authentic experience. If your reservation request comes with a message that's somehow brief, rude, or poorly written, that may explain the denial.
Excess questions could also be a problem, as it may suggest that you are a difficult guest. Some questions and requests may also raise a red flag, such as references to parties, extra guests, dogs, late checkout, and early check-in. For some hosts, these matters may prove too troublesome.
How do I get my reservation request approved?
Don't worry if you haven't got any reviews yet. Some hosts won't take a chance, but many others will — these people will understand that everyone has to start somewhere. A well-written profile and message should endear yourself and allay most hosts' fears. Verifying your identity with Airbnb will help, too. With a bit of care, attention, and personality, you should have a reservation in no time.
Also, pay attention to the host's profile, service, and amenities. What do they offer and what are they interested in? If you want dog-friendly accommodation with free parking and a place to party with loud music, then read each listing carefully to see if the hosts are open to this. If you are confident that they are, communicate your intentions in the reservation request to make sure. Mindful research and transparent communication should avoid the denied reservations and could help build a collection of positive, meaningful reviews. Just remember to record footage of the state of the rooms before checking out.