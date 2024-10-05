Reasons Why Your Airbnb Reservation Request Was Denied By The Host

If your reservation is denied without the host confirming calendar issues or other practical concerns on their side, you should consider how you appear on Airbnb. How many reviews do you have? Like so many services on the internet, trust is vital to Airbnb. A host cannot gauge a prospective guest without reviews and is therefore less likely to trust them with their property. The only thing categorically worse for a guest than no reviews are negative reviews, which can slash guests' chances with some hosts. This works both ways, of course — how risky are Airbnbs with no reviews?

If reviews aren't an issue, have a look at your request message. How did you come across? While some hosts run hands-off operations with self-check-in and prepared, almost automated messaging, others prefer a personal, authentic experience. If your reservation request comes with a message that's somehow brief, rude, or poorly written, that may explain the denial.

Excess questions could also be a problem, as it may suggest that you are a difficult guest. Some questions and requests may also raise a red flag, such as references to parties, extra guests, dogs, late checkout, and early check-in. For some hosts, these matters may prove too troublesome.