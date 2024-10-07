Tourists Avoid Visiting Central America's Underrated 'Little Amazon' Because Of Its Scary Name

When you hear the words "Mosquito Coast," they may conjure images of mud, swamps, and swarms of blood-sucking insects. It's hardly a phrase dreamed up by a tourism board, and while you will certainly encounter some of these things in the actual Mosquito Coast, this Central American region is an area with a fascinating culture and swaths of raw, untouched nature.

Stretching for about 250 miles along the Caribbean coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua, the Mosquito Coast isn't named after flying bugs but rather the indigenous Miskito people who have called the area home for centuries. Travel writer Paul Theroux made the Mosquito Coast famous with his 1981 novel of the same name, which was later adapted into a Hollywood film. While the dark story of a mad American inventor who moves his young family to the jungles of Honduras surely did little to attract visitors to the region, it succeeded in making people aware of the existence of this mysterious region.

The wild and remote landscape depicted in Theroux's book is very real. With emerald rivers, mist-shrouded rainforests, mangroves, lagoons, and staggering biodiversity, the Mosquito Coast — known locally as La Mosquitia — has been dubbed the "Little Amazon." It's possible to visit and explore for those willing to take the time to plan and prepare and not hurry once they're there.

