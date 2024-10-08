The Unexpected Tropical Destination Where You'll Find One Of America's Best Chinatowns

The biggest draw for travelers who want to visit Chinatown in Honolulu is the shopping, architecture, and the food. Although most of the buildings from the original Chinatown constructed in the 19th century didn't survive the fire, a few did, including the Royal Saloon Building, the T. R. Foster Building, the Perry Block Building, and the Iron Block Building. Although built after the fire in 1938, the Wo Fat Restaurant Building is definitely worth checking out as well. While in the area, also make sure to explore the art district and stop by the Shanghai Alley Mural and the Chinese Cultural Plaza, which is full of art galleries and cafes.

While there are small shops all over Chinatown — including tourist shops, lei shops, bakeries, and bookstores — if you want to check out a traditional Asian market head over to the Oahu Marketplace or Kekaulike Marketplace. If you are looking for street food and food stalls as well as produce, head over to the Maunakea Marketplace for some delicious snacks.

And, of course, the most important part of visiting a Chinatown is finding an amazing place to eat. Honolulu's Chinatown has plenty of options from traditional dim sum (check out Mei Sum Dim Sum, which has long been a beloved staple of the neighborhood) to modern Asian fusion (try Pig and the Lady, a well-rated Vietnamese and Asian fusion restaurant that serves amazing dishes like a take on the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich which is made with French bread and comes with pho broth for dipping).

