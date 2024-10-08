If You're An Over-Packer, This Sneaky Airport Hack To Avoid Luggage Fees Is A Game-Changer

There's no shortage of advice out there on how to minimize your belongings when traveling (54321 rule, anyone?), all to dodge those exorbitant and seemingly never-ending baggage fees airlines gleefully charge. There's even a whole movement called One Bag, dedicated to the art — or perhaps science — of reducing your travel gear to fit in just one carry-on or bag. But some travelers are just chronic over-packers by nature (you know who you are) and struggle to embrace the minimalist approach, especially when it involves leaving behind a few beloved items. If you're among those who can't fathom going on your trip without an extra pair of shoes, or three, and cringe at the thought of having to pay a ridiculous amount for baggage fees, there's a TikTok-endorsed trick just for you: stuffing your belongings into a duty-free bag.

Advertisement

The idea behind it is simple, really. You go through security with your multiple bags, and once you're in the clear, head to the duty-free shops to buy a small item or two so you can get a duty-free branded bag. If you're particularly persuasive, you may even manage to sweet-talk the staff into giving you an empty one. Then, fill said bag with your surplus items and carefully blend them with your legitimate shopping. As TikTok user @teepartyfor1 said in a viral video, "Why would anyone pay for a carry-on when duty-free bags literally exist and are like $1, and they're not allowed to stop you from bringing one onto the plane no matter what's in there?" If you're lucky, this workaround lets you float past unsuspecting gate agents and smuggle your extra items on board without shelling out a fortune.

Advertisement