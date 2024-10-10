One Of Maui's Most Scenic Trails Is A Free And Easy Hike On Hawaii's Breathtaking Coast

What time of year to complete the Kapalua Coastal Trail depends on what you hope to see, but we strongly recommend timing your trip with the whale migration in winter. This time of year has comfortable temperatures for walking, and offers visitors the best chances of seeing the wonderful display of marine mammals. The best time of day to hike this trail is early in the morning or late in the afternoon when temperatures are cooler, which also coincides with when the lighting is best for photography. At the trailhead is a free parking lot, which also offers great views of the sunrise. We recommend allowing approximately 2-3 hours to complete the full trail, though this can vary from person to person depending on pace and how often you stop to enjoy the views or take a dip in the ocean.

While the trail is well-maintained, it's important to come prepared. Sturdy walking shoes are a must, as some sections can be uneven or rocky, and sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of water are essential as much of the trail is exposed. It's also a good idea to bring a swimsuit and towel, as the beaches along the way make for perfect spots to refresh and cool down en route.

Parking is available at several points along the trail, including the Bay Villas beach access parking lot at Kapalua Bay, and the D.T. Fleming Beach parking lot. For those staying in the region's best resorts, the trail is often within walking distance. Remember to respect the natural environment and local regulations by staying on marked paths and not disturbing wildlife or plant life as you explore this standout hiking trail.

