One Of Georgia's Most Unique Destinations Is A Barrier Island With Beaches Rivaling Australia's

As with all good island adventures, getting to Sapelo is half the fun. A visitor's center and gift shop for the island is located in Meridian, Georgia. The island itself is only accessible by private boat or ferry, and the ferry only carries pre-registered guests; so, you must book a tour or accommodations to get to the island. The ferry departs Meridian and usually makes three trips a day (except on some Sundays when they operate a reduced schedule). The ferry ride across Doboy Sound to this remote island adds an exotic feeling — it is almost like a trip back in time.

The beaches of the Georgia coast can be expansive, thanks to the area's 7-foot-average tides. The main beach area on Sapelo stretches from Nanny Goat Beach on the south end to Cabretta on the north. Besides beach-going and nature-watching, the island is popular with hunters and fishers. It's also home to a rare herd of feral cattle left by Scottish ranchers in the mid-1700s.

The ferry unloads on the island's south end, and guided tours pick you up at the dock. Hog Hammock, an hour's walk north, includes a tiny general store and a few cottages. A tour is the best way to learn the most about the community, with seasoned historians or local community members leading most of them. Reviews are mixed, however, so research and book your guide in advance.

